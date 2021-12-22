Season starts influenced by La Niña; understand

Summer officially started in Brazil today and runs until March 20, 2022, with a lot of influence from La Niña. The season began at 12:59 pm, marked by the summer solstice, when the Earth’s southern hemisphere, where Brazil is located, reaches its maximum inclination towards the Sun.

The phenomenon facilitates the passage of cold fronts through the South and Southeast of Brazil and causes the circulation of winds over the country to concentrate more humid air in the center-north. Therefore, there should be less rain than normal in this area in 2022.

According to Climatempo specialists, the summer will be hot, but not unusually hot. The sequence of hot days will often be interrupted by the passage of cold fronts and the entry of cold air from a polar origin.

See the forecast for each of the 5 regions of the country according to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) and Climatempo:

North region

The summer should have very high rainfall volumes and above average in most of the region. However, there is a possibility of slightly below average rainfall in areas of western Amazonas and Roraima. Temperatures should prevail on average, except in the north of Pará and Amapá, where the persistence of rains may ease temperatures, and in Roraima, especially Boa Vista, with high temperatures.

The forecast is for above-average rainfall throughout the region, except in Acre and southwestern Amazonas. In March, the region should prepare for a period of heavy rain.

Northeast region

The forecast indicates a predominance of above-average rainfall, especially in the central and northern parts of the region. In some locations in southern Bahia, rainfall may be closer to the average or slightly below.

Temperatures should remain close to and below average, except in Petrolina (PE), Juazeiro (BA) and Teresina, which should register the highest temperatures. In March, the temperature rises throughout the region. The states of Maranhão and Piauí must have rainfall exceeding the accumulated 450 millimeters.

Climatempo’s Art explains the action of the La Niña phenomenon in the summer in Brazil Image: Climatempo

Midwest region

The forecast indicates greater probability of above-average rainfall in much of the region, except in southeastern Goiás and southwestern Mato Grosso do Sul, where rainfall can occur more irregularly. Temperatures will be above average across virtually the entire region.

Southeast region

For the region, the forecast indicates above-average rainfall in São Paulo and Triângulo Mineiro. In the other areas, the models point to below-average accumulated rainfall, with the possibility of more widespread rainfall in March.

In general, temperatures are expected to be above average during the season, especially in São Paulo, the capital, south of Rio, south of Minas Gerais and in the Triângulo Mineiro. The forecast also points out large fluctuations in temperatures, (very hot days, followed by very cold days).

South region

In the region most sensitive to the La Niña phenomenon, there should be a reduction in rainfall. Curitiba and Florianópolis should have more intense rains than usual in January, while Porto Alegre and much of the interior of Rio Grande do Sul are going in the opposite direction.

The air temperature is expected to remain above the historical average for practically the entire region. Meteorologists warn of strong winds in the interior of the state and in the mountainous region. The temperature difference between the coast and the west of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul can reach 10º.