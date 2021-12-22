Second Extincion is free on the Epic Games Store

As expected, the Epic Games Store is offering one free game per day for activation in their store. The title for today, December 21st, is Second Extinction, which is still in your early access.

Second Extinction is a multiplayer game focused on PvE, in which players assemble teams to face hordes of dinosaurs with different abilities. The game is still in early access, which is rare for games that Epic offers for free, but by activating it now you’ll still own the game when it finishes development.

Systemic Reaction, the game’s developer, guarantees that it already has enough content, even with early access. There are 6 heroes to choose from, 12 different weapons, each with 5 levels of improvement, and 6 missions.

Whether the game is your style or not, it’s important to keep an eye on the Epic Games Store daily. As mentioned, the store is offering one free game per day, always changing at 1pm GMT. The first game of the promotion was Shenmue 3, made available on the 16th. The last one, which could have been activated yesterday, was loop hero. Tomorrow we still don’t know what it will be, but rumors speak of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.