Second Extinction is the free game of the day on the Epic Games Store

The game can be redeemed until 1pm tomorrow (22)

THE Epic Games Store today placed a new game to be redeemed for free in its store, this time we are talking about Second Extinction, first person shooter developed by Systemic Reaction, the game can be redeemed until tomorrow, December 22nd.

In this game, which is still in early access, you are in a war against mutant dinosaurs that want to devour you at all costs, despite having solo mode, the game was developed to be played cooperatively with another friend. There are several different weapons and combinations to defeat the huge hordes that will arise.

SECOND EXTINCTION

Developer: Systemic Reaction

Publishing company: Systemic Reaction

Release date: March 4, 2021

CLICK HERE TO REDEEM THE GAME AT EPIC GAMES STORE



Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-Bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X (Quad-core is the minimum)

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Storage: 30GB of available space

Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-Bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 50GB of available space

Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB

you can redeem Second Extinction directly in the application of Epic Games Storeu on the official website of the store, remembering that it will only be available until tomorrow, December 22, at 1 pm Brasília time.

What did you think of the game available today? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Epic Games