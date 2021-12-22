second season is it good? We’ve already seen the Netflix series

If “Emily in Paris” has deeply angered French critics, even as it has been acclaimed by the public, the second season of the Netflix series arrives today as a possible attempt to clear the bar with the hosts.

With Lilly Collins’ character already much more adapted to the City of Light, the preposterous clichés of the first season that portrayed the French as backward, lazy and sexist have softened.

The target this time is the Americans. With the arrival of a US customer at the Savoir office, it’s the frenetic pace of work that sounds tacky and outdated. The visit of the American boss to Paris also makes clear the lack of respect and tact with the way Europeans work.

It may sound like an apology for the French who hated the first season, but it’s something that was probably already in the plans of Darren Star, creator of the series. Emily from the first season, who was an American adapting in Paris, has already changed her vision, and this accompanies her in the evolution of the series.

The point of view of any situation belongs to the protagonist. Who needs to open up is the audience, and their adaptation is noticeable. It even makes you want to see “Emily in Santo André”, “Emily in Osasco” or any other meme that Brazilians created for the main character in the future.

Emily is much more of a marketer and less of a digital influencer, not that that takes any merit from her. Only this season the posts really take a back seat, although they still yield hilarious scenes.

She starts to better understand the way the French work and relate. And even likes it. Working on cucumbers over the weekend definitely shouldn’t be anyone’s concern. Although she still faces resistance from some clients, she wins over her co-workers and manages to grow naturally at Savoir.

On the romantic side and sugar water that everyone also loves, Emily remains torn between keeping her romance with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her friendship with Camille (Camille Razat), but a new character arrives to add more grace to the triangle.

Ashley Park, Mindy, shows all her vocal power in the second season of ‘Emily in Paris’ Image: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

The series also lightens up with the talent of Ashley Park, who plays Emily’s friend Mindy. The public will have the opportunity to learn more about her past and all episodes highlight the voice of the actress, who is already known in musicals. The perfect trail.

When “Emily in Paris” premiered, in October 2020, it promised to be just a melting pot of references from other pumped series, but it pleased and ended up even nominated for an Emmy. Season two gains more character without losing its essence. An escape from heavy themes for people to dream and have fun.

Debuting in the 45 minutes of the second half of 2021, another difficult year we are facing in a pandemic, why not give it a chance?

A bonus: in addition to the incredible scenery of Paris, the season starts in St. Tropez and ends in Versailles. Another visual treat for those who are going to spend the end of the year on the sofa at home.