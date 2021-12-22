Secret Truths 2 proved that form was worth more than content – Prism

With 50 episodes (plus 1 with an alternate ending) available on Globoplay, “Secret Truths 2” had its last two available last Friday and the way it started in its premiere on October 20th: surrounded by a lot of noise, especially in the social networks. For all that Walcyr Carrasco’s plot represented in 2015, great expectations were raised about what its continuation would be like. With its cycle completed, one can already be sure: it shouldn’t have existed.

Of course, she wasn’t all bad. Amora Mautner’s direction brought a new aesthetic to the second season. The voyeuristic vision, of spying through the windows, was something that matched the proposal of the original novel. And of course, the boldness in the spicy scenes that streaming made it easy to broadcast was interesting. But they will need to be very well edited when it goes to open TV, and some sequences sinned for being completely free.

“Secret Truths 2” also highlighted the good work of Maria de Medeiros as Blanche, Rainer Cadete as Visky – who even with the exaggerations she injected into the new chapters, sounded coherent with the character – and even Camila Queiroz, who was more confident as Angel, even for the “trouble” she says she went through backstage. Agatha Moreira, like Giovanna, oscillated in the first chapters, raising her character to the tenth power, but little by little the temperature of the performance was reduced, reaching a milder point.

The core of the family of the stylist Betty (Deborah Evelyn), who becomes involved with the model Mateus (Bruno Montaleone), ended up becoming a comic relief, due to the “a la Walcyr” slapstick that the story took in the final chapters. The story of Leila (Erica Januza) could be approached with more care, but it was saved by the excellent performance of the actress on stage. And Júlia Byrro’s debut as Lua was also a feature of this season.

In the final chapters, however, Walcyr Carrasco – once again – underestimated the audience’s intelligence by bringing Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) back to the soap after being shot six times at the end of the first season and giving him the power to have killed Angel in one of the released endings. A clearly improvised scene, along with a stunt double, after the protagonist’s controversial departure before recording her ending.

However, you can’t deny the buzz that “Secret Truths 2” generated, despite everything. The unprecedented format of delivering a novel in blocks to the public served to feed an expectation until its conclusion. The third season, according to Amora Mautner, is confirmed. But the question remains whether a new cycle of this story will be worth once more for marketing or for the consistency of the work itself, since this first soap opera in streaming by Globoplay, in terms of plot quality, left a lot to be desired.