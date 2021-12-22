Secret Truths 3: Globo executives make decision on Camila Queiroz and season three; know details

There is still hope for the return of Camila Queiroz in a possible sequel to “Secret Truths“. After columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, revealed an ongoing negotiation with the direction of TV Globo, the station made a decision on the matter. Also, according to Notícias da TV this Tuesday (21), some executives from the plim plim gave their opinion on the stories recorded by Camila, in which she revealed her demands to continue in the soap opera.

According to the publication, it was defined that a third season of the plot will only be discussed in 2023. Until then, author Walcyr Carrasco still has a synopsis of a nine o’clock soap opera to finish. What will only be thought about later, is which of the endings will be chosen for the protagonist Angel. Depending on the choice, Camila can come back if she gets right with the station, since in one of the endings the character is alive. In the other, the character is murdered by Alex.

If the chosen ending is the one in which Angel dies, it is speculated that Julia Byrro, Lara’s interpreter, could assume the main role. Exclusive to streaming, the production should only air on open TV in 2023. Only then, one of the two endings will be defined and, thus, it will be — or not — a hook for the next season.

This Monday night (20), Camila Queiroz spoke once again about her troubled departure in the final stretch of the recordings of “Secret Truths 2”. In a series of videos on Instagram, the actress clarified some points raised at the time of the controversy, and denied that she had made “unacceptable” contractual demands. She also revealed that she spoke with the author, Walcyr Carrasco, about the outcome of her character.

However, according to Notícias da TV, for some Globo executives, the actress only confirmed that she wanted to change the plot to avoid Angel’s death and ensure a spot in the sequence. For them, Camila and her manager, Ricardo Garcia, thought that the network was so “desperate” to record the remaining scenes, that they would accept any request from her.

In her speech, Camila made a point of making it clear that she didn’t want to change the end of the character, but find out what path she would have to take, as an actress, for the ending. That’s why the whole imbroglio that led to his departure from the station happened. Despite everything, she was present in all the final scenes, through computer graphics.

Continues after Advertising

According to the publication, the network thinks that Camila and Garcia “extended” when they thought that the “recording of the remaining episodes would be worth the security of their participation in a new batch of episodes of the soap opera”. According to executives, at that time there would be no way to guarantee the sequel.

Although a return of the artist is under negotiation, columnist Patrícia Kogut said that the conversation does not extend to businessman Ricardo Garcia, seen as the main responsible for the confusion that took place behind the scenes. For him, the relationships were really over. The artist’s office contacted the column and said that the information about a possible return is valid.

“The actress’ advisor confirms the concrete possibility that this same column disclosed about the participation of Camila Queiroz in the third season of ‘Secret Truths’, if the chosen ending is the first. Still, she claims that this became possible due exclusively to the mediation of her manager between the actress and Globo“he claimed.

The sudden departure of Camila Queiroz from “Secret Truths 2”, before the end of the recordings, surprised not only the fans, but also the author of the novel, Walcyr Carrasco. Recently, the playwright told Gshow’s “Novela das Nove” podcast that losing his protagonist was a shock. “It wasn’t easy for me”, guaranteed. Find out all the details by clicking here.