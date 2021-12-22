See 10 jobs on the rise in 2021 that should be in demand next year | work and career

A survey carried out by the National Bank of Employment (BNE) shows the 10 occupations that stood out the most, including store attendants, inventory assistants and internal salespeople.

Functions showed an increase in available vacancies compared to 2020, and the trend is for this to extend into 2022. See below:

“The job market in 2020 was a reflection of the events of the year. Covid-19 impacted the way in which companies were hired and the availability of vacancies. But in 2021, the demand for positions related to customer service and interaction with the public grew , especially with the end of the year approaching, when companies need manpower to deal with events such as Black Friday and New Year’s Eve parties”, explains BNE’s business manager, José Tortato.

Professions that were on the rise in 2021

The store attendant works directly with the customer and needs to be dynamic and know how to deal with diversities. He is a professional capable of welcoming and captivating customers in stores. Overall, activities may vary depending on the store and department.

Performs auxiliary tasks necessary for the operation of the company’s stock, such as organization and control of the sector.

The internal salesperson works without leaving the company, as the entire process takes place over the phone and online. Due to the distance between the seller and the customer, the professional needs to master verbal and written communication techniques to attract the public.

The cashier can work in several sectors related to commerce. The activities are customer service at the establishments, control of product sales and cash handling.

Maintenance mechanic

The mechanic performs maintenance on machines, engines and industrial equipment. Tasks include repairing or replacing defective components and testing to ensure the equipment works.

Telemarketing operator

The telemarketing operator works directly with customer service through the provision of services over the telephone, whether in the sale of products, providing assistance, making collections, among other responsibilities.

The professional develops sales strategies to help increase the brand’s visibility. Other services include goal setting and client contract administration.

The receptionist can work in companies from different segments. It is responsible for serving the public, either in person or with other means of communication. The occupations range from answering and taking messages to welcoming visitors.

Responsible for sales, the consultant must carry out analyses, present market diagnoses and conduct surveys to get to know the customer. In this way, the professional identifies the best strategies and attracts the client’s investment.