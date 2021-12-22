See some destinations and routes debuting this high season for Azul Linhas Aéreas

Embraer 195





The hottest time of the year has arrived and Azul announces that it is launching new routes during the high season. For the great demand for summer leisure, the company started this season with 245 increased routes.

Among the main highlights in this year’s high season network is the direct and daily connection between Fernando de Noronha and Congonhas, which started on Monday (20th) and will become regular even after the summer.

Travelers will also be able to enjoy the Uruguayan coast more easily, as flights to Punta del Leste, departing Campinas, on Thursdays and Sundays, and Porto Alegre, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, start to be operated from the next day 23. The good news about this route is that, even after the end of the high season, the company will maintain these two weekly connections, becoming the only Brazilian airline currently operating in this destination.

In the Midwest, the state of Mato Grosso will have a great increase in flights departing from the capital. During this summer, residents of Cuiabá will be able to count on connections to enjoy the beaches of Salvador and Porto Seguro. In addition to Bahia, another tourist destination that will have flights departing from Cuiabá will be Foz do Iguaçu, from where tourists will be able to easily access the famous waterfalls.

In addition to these new destinations, during this high season 44 flights will also be increased on existing connections to other cities, such as Natal and Maceió, on the northeastern coast.





Clients from the interior of São Paulo will also be able to enjoy direct flights to paradisiacal destinations in the Northeast. From today, until the end of January, Araçatuba will have a flight to Porto Seguro; São José do Rio Preto will be able to connect with Salvador; Presidente Prudente and Ribeirão Preto will have direct flights to Natal and Cuiabá.

“This is the busiest time in the tourism sector, especially this year, with the advance of vaccination. Our Clients are safer and eager to visit paradisiacal destinations in the Northeast and we, at Azul, have the mission of connecting them, especially those who live further away from the coast”, comments Vitor Silva, network planning manager.

