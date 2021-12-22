See the movements of the ball market in Brazil this Tuesday (21)

Credit: Reproduction / Fans

The Mercado da Bola in Brazilian football started to move, as several clubs are eyeing reinforcements for the 2022 season.

Forward Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo, has already spoken as Palmeiras’ newest reinforcement for 2022. He signed for five years. Forward Willian Bigode left Palmeiras and is Fluminense’s newest reinforcement for next season.

Vasco wants to continue strengthening the squad for 2022 and the name of the time is Eduard Bello, from Antofagasta, from Chile. The attacker has been monitored. Cruz-Maltino is still busy in the market and is also eyeing the hiring of midfielder Chico, from Juventude.

Corinthians monitors the current situation of Luis Suárez at Atlético Madrid. The striker is another big name that is being probed by Timão, in addition to compatriot Cavani. Timão also gets closer this Tuesday with Kanu, from Botafogo. Timão is still keeping an eye on the hiring of Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, but some obstacles have hindered the athlete’s arrival.

Fortaleza is eyeing the hiring of left-back Victor Luís, from Palmeiras, for 2022.

Santos is eyeing the hiring of midfielder Luan, ex-Atlético-MG, who is leaving Japan’s V-Varen-Nagasaki.

For the Serie B dispute, Grêmio has its eye on hiring Michel Macedo, ex-Corinthians, who played last season for Juventude. The club from Rio Grande do Sul still wants defender Wallace, ex-Grêmio, who is at Matalyaspor, in Turkey.

See below the main movements of Mercado da Bola 2021 this Monday (20):

Corinthians

Who arrived: Paulinho

Who left: Angelo Araos (Necaxa), Caique França

Who can come: Ricardo Goulart, Nicolas Figal (Inter Miami), Kanu (Botafogo), Marlon Freitas (Atlético-GO), Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento), Luis Suárez (Atlético Madrid), Diego Costa (Atlético-MG)

Who can leave: Richard, João Victor (Benfica), Cauê (Novorizontino), Richard (Santos), Danilo Avelar (Cruzeiro, Coritiba), Thiaguinho (Sport, Ponte Preta)

palm trees

Who arrived: Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles FC), Marcelo Lomba (International), Rafael Navarro (Botafogo)

Who left: Felipe Melo (Fluminense), Jaílson (Cruzeiro), Willian Bigode (Fluminense)

Who can come: Ricardo Goulart, Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Gustavo (Sport), Renan Ribeiro (Sporting), Elkeson (Guangzhou Evergrande), Nikão (Athletico Paranaense) Wesley (Aston Villa), Guilherme Costa (Guangzhou City), Yuri Alberto (International)

Who can leave: Luan Silva, Danilo Barbosa, Raphael Veiga (Inter Miami), Giovani (Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​Juventus), Luiz Adriano (International), Matheus Fernandes, Victor Luís (Fortaleza)

saints

Who arrived:

Who left: Pará (Cruise)

Who can come: Eduardo Bauermann (America-MG), Martin Benítez (São Paulo), Richard (Corinthians), Bruno Oliveira (Caldense), Willian Maranhão (Atlético-GO), Rodriguinho (Bahia), Luan (V-Varen-Nagasaki)

Who can leave: Raniel (Cruise)

São Paulo

Who arrived: Rafinha (Grêmio), Jandrei (Santos)

Who left: Paulinho Boia (Metalist), Joao Rojas, Jean (Cerro Porteño), William

Who can come: Luis González (Junior Barranquilla), Romarinho (Fortaleza), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Sorriso (Youth), Patrick (International), Cacá (Tokushima Vortis), Victor Cuesta (International), Douglas Costa (Grêmio), Alisson (Grêmio) , Fernando Sobral (Ceará)

Who can leave: Martin Benítez, Liziero (Torino), Lucas Perri (Nautical), Shaylon (Goiás), Pablo (International), Vitor Bueno, Luis Orejuela (Grêmio)

Red Bull Bragantino

Who arrived:

Who left: Edimar (Vasco)

Who can come:

Who can leave: Artur (Barcelona, ​​Atalanta), Léo Ortiz (Atlético-MG)

Botafogo

Who arrived:

Who left: Rafael Carioca (Inter de Limeira), Pedro Castro (Cruzeiro), Rafael Navarro (Palmeiras)

Who can come: Breno (Goiás), Dedé, Chico (Youth)

Who can leave: Kanu (São Paulo, Corinthians)

Flamengo

Who arrived:

Who left: Bruno Viana

Who can come: Yeferson Soteldo (Toronto FC), Pedro Geromel (Grêmio), Gustavo (Sport), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Fernando Sobral (Ceará), Ivan (Ponte Preta), Matías Vargas (Adana Demirspor)

Who can leave: Ramon (Rome), Michael, João Gomes (Atalanta), Matheuzinho (Atalanta), João Lucas (Fiorentina), Matheus Gonçalves (Ajax), Gabigol (Newcatle, Everton, Arsenal, Barcelona), Vitor Gabriel (Minesotta United), Pedro ( Palmeiras), Rodinei (Fluminense)

Fluminense

Who arrived: Felipe Melo (Palmeiras), Willian (Palmeiras)

Who left:

Who can come: Mario Pineida (Barcelona-EQU), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Emmanuel Más (Orlando City), Ricardo Goulart, Nani (Orlando City), Rodinei (Flemish) Cristiano (Sheriff), Patrick (International), Dedé

Who can leave: André (Atlético-MG), Egidio, Nino (Benfica), Luiz Henrique (Real Madrid or Fiorentina), Abel Hernández, Manoel (Grêmio), Paulo Henrique Ganso (International)

Vasco

Who arrived: Yuri (CSA), Thiago Rodrigues (CSA), Edimar (Red Bull Bragantino), Luis Cangá (Delfin)

Who left: Morato, Léo Jabá, Andrey, Ernando, Michel, Walber, Zeca, Rômulo, Germán Cano

Who can come: Iury Castilho (CSA), Jorge Recalde (Olympia), Diego Souza, Cortez, Eduard Bello (Antofagasta)

Who can leave: Andrey (International), Vanderlei, Riquelme (Sevilla), Leandro Castán (Fortaleza), Ricardo Graça (Jubilo Iwata)

Guild

Who arrived:

Who left: Victor Ferraz, Diego Souza, Cortez, Rafinha

Who can come: Jean Carlos (Nautical), Germán Suso (Arsenal de Sarandí), Alan Empereur (Cuiabá), Luis Orejuela (São Paulo), Michel Macedo (Youth), Wallace (Matalyaspor)

Who can leave: Rildo (Youth), Douglas Costa (Atlético-MG, Corinthians), Thiago Santos (Atlético-MG), Brenno (Palmeiras), Walter Kannemann (San Lorenzo), Vanderson (Monaco)

International

Who arrived: Andrés D’Alessandro

Who left: Vitor Hugo (Figueirense), Vinicius Mello (Charlotte FC), Marcelo Lomba (Palmeiras)

Who can come: Luiz Adriano (Palmeiras), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Elkeson (Guangzhou Evergrande), Fernando Zampedri (Universidad Católica), Paulo Henrique Ganso (Fluminense), Fabricio Bustos (Independiente)

Who can leave: Boschilia (Athletico Paranaense), Patrick (Santos, São Paulo, Fluminense), Edenílson (Atlético-MG), Yuri Alberto (Zenit, Palmeiras)

Youth

Who arrived:

Who left: Marcelo Carne (CSA)

Who can come: Rodrigo Bassani (Figueirense), César (Londrina), Darlan (Grêmio), Rildo (Grêmio), Léo Pereira (Ituano)

Who can leave: Nico Castillo, Smile (São Paulo), Michel Macedo (Grêmio)

Atlético-MG

Who arrived: Ademir (America-MG)

Who left: Paulo Victor

Who can come: Everton Cebolinha (Benfica), André (Fluminense), Abner (Athletico Paranaense), Gustavo (Sport), Douglas Costa (Grêmio), Thiago Santos (Grêmio), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Edenílson (International)

Who can leave: Guilherme Arana (Benfica, Porto, Fiorentina, Wolverhampton), Alan Franco (Fortaleza), Hyoran (Santos), Igor Rabello (Inter Miami), Diego Costa (Corinthians)

cruise

Who arrived: Maicon, Pará (Santos), Fernando Neto (Vitória), Pedro Castro (Botafogo), Machado (Grêmio), Edu (Brusque), João Paulo (Atlético-GO), Jailson (Palmeiras), Sydney

Who left: Keke, Zé Eduardo (America-RN)

Who can come: Adryan (Sion), Mateus Silva (Ituano), Dentinho, Lucas Romero (Independiente), Danilo Avelar (Corinthians), Raniel (Santos)

Who can leave: Giovanni, Marcelo Moreno (Cerro Porteño), Lucas França (Santa Cruz), Marcinho (Novorizontino)

America-MG

Who arrived:

Who left: Ademir (Atlético-MG)

Who can come:

Who can leave: Eduardo Bauermann (Santos), Matheus Cavichioli (Vasco)

Athletic from Paraná

Who arrived: Pablo Siles (Victory)

Who left:

Who can come: Léo Pereira (Grêmio), Boschilia (International), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Who can leave: Jader (Barcelona), Abner (Atlético-MG), Nikão

Coritiba

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Rafinha (Grêmio), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Iury Castilho (CSA), Jhonny Lucas (Londrina)

Who can leave: Romario (Saints)

Chapecoense

Who arrived: Matheus Cabral, Marcelo Santos, Sousa, Marcelo Freitas, Caio Rangel

Who left:

Who can come: Lucas Perri (São Paulo), Tiago Real

Who can leave: Tiago Coser (Benfica)

Hawaii

Who arrived:

Who left: Jadson (Victory)

Who can come:

Who can leave:

Cuiabá

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Alan Empereur (Grmio)

strength

Who arrived: Anthony Landázuri (Independiente del Valle)

Who left:

Who can come: Leandro Castán (Vasco), Alan Franco (Atlético-MG), Victor Luís (Palmeiras)

Who can leave: Daniel Guedes (Santos), Marcelo Benevenuto (São Paulo), Romarinho (São Paulo)

Ceará

Who arrived: Richardson (Kashiwa Reysol)

Who left: Rick (Ludogorets)

Who can come:Iury Castilho (CSA)

Who can leave: Fernando Sobral (Flemish, São Paulo)

Bahia

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Vinícius (Nautical)

Who can leave: Gilberto (Minesotta United), Rodriguinho (Santos)

sport

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Diego Souza, Thiaguinho (Corinthians)

Who can leave: Mikael (International), Gustavo (Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras), Maílson

Atlético-GO

Who arrived:

Who left: João Paulo (Cruise)

Who can come:

Who can leave: Marlon Freitas (Corinthians), Willian Maranhão (Santos)

Goiás

Who arrived:

Who left: Breno

Who can come: Ernando, Shaylon (São Paulo)

Who can leave:

*In bold the negotiations closed on the day

**In italics, ongoing negotiations and speculations

