Serie B champion with Botafogo, Ricardinho is announced in Papão: “Let’s make history” | paysandu

Paysandu announced the hiring of midfielder Ricardinho, Series B champion with Botafogo. The 36-year-old player arrives at the bicolor club to compete in the Paraense Championship, Brazil Cup, Green Cup and Brazilian Series C in the 2022 season.

– Very happy to be part of this great club in Brazil, the greatest champion in the Amazon. Extremely motivated to be able, together, to pursue our goals this year. Search the state trio and, God willing, we celebrate the access to Serie B. I count on your support, with the same thought focused on the club’s growth. Let’s all make history together.

Born in Rosário do Sul-RS, the midfielder played in 19 matches for the Rio de Janeiro club in 2021. Before that, Ricardinho spent four seasons in Ceará, playing a key role in Vozão’s access to Serie A in 2017. He still had three more seasons. in the team alvinegro, before leaving for Arab football, in 2015.

Key piece at Botafogo

Ricardinho may not have played enough in 2021 for Botafogo. There were only seven games as a starter – the majority for the Campeonato Carioca. He wasn’t much cast in the Serie B campaign, however, he played another prominent role in the team.

At 36, he used his experience to motivate his teammates and “exchange cards” with the Alvinegra board. Between one conversation and another, the player contributed his opinion to the football department about the possible departure of coach Enderson Moreira, who was negotiating with Bota after Marcelo Chamusca’s resignation.

In an exclusive interview with GE last week, Ricardinho commented on these and other events during the year he was at the Rio de Janeiro club.