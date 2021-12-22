‘Sex and the City’ stars break silence over rape charges against Chris Noth – Culture

the protagonists of sex and the city broke his silence on the charges of rape against his colleague Chris Noth, expressing support for the women who denounced him.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the charges against Chris Noth“, says a statement published on Monday, 20, on social networks by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

“We support the women who spoke up and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

remember the case

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter published the charges against noth, 67, after two anonymous women, who do not know each other, contacted the newspaper months apart.

One of them claimed to have been raped by noth in his West Hollywood apartment in 2004, after she went to return a book he had borrowed when they met at the building’s swimming pool.

She was 22 at the time of the events and had to go to the hospital, where she needed sutures to her wounds, he said.

The other woman reported that she was on a date with noth in New York, in 2015, when he invited her to return to his apartment, where he allegedly assaulted her.

Recently, noth resumed his role as Mr. Big in the first episode of And Just Like That…, the sequence of sex and the city, in which your character dies of a heart attack after training on a Peloton branded stationary bike.

The sporting goods company quickly hired noth to appear in a satirical ad that emphasized the health benefits of his product.

After the recent allegations, Peloton eliminated the ad and related posts on social media.

The two women told The Hollywood Reporter that the renewed recognition of noth and the sequence of sex and the city they were the trigger that led them to present their reports.

He denies the allegations, asserting that the meetings with these women in 2004 and 2015 were “consensual”.

“The accusations against me made by people I’ve known for years, including decades, are categorically false,” he said. noth in a written statement.

The day after The Hollywood Reporter’s story was published, a third woman told The Daily Beast that noth also assaulted her in New York in 2010, when she was 18 years old.

Noth, who has since been removed from his talent agency and the show. The Equalizer, according to local media reports, he also denied the third indictment.