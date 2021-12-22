Shack, ambulance, and the absence of famous people marked Virgínia Fonseca’s party – Prisma



Drinking cachaça, ambulance, fan protests, distribution of money and famous pipes. That’s how the ostentação bash was, on Tuesday night (21st), in SP, of the influencer Virgínia Fonseca, Zé Felipe’s wife.

Confusion has already started on the topic. The 400-guest bash, dubbed Virginia Fonseca’s The Fantastic World, was a celebration of the blonde’s 30 million Instagram followers, but fans soon realized that the fewest at the big event were Virginia’s “followers.” Leonardo’s daughter-in-law raffled a place at the party for a poor fan, who couldn’t even attend.

As soon as the complaints started on social media, Virgínia soon tried to invite other fans and even distributed money for them to buy the party costume: pajamas! Even so, there were people from the fan club making a shack at the door of the event!

Even with so much publicity, the party ended up taking the pipes of some celebrities!!! Virginia’s own father-in-law, Leonardo, did not make a point of attending the event!

As much as the woman, Poliana, insisted, the countryman did not want to participate in this. Gkay, Sabrina Sato, Carlinhos Maia, Whindersson, Jade Picon were some of the absences felt.

Among the famous present were influencers, former reality show participants and names such as Luísa Sonza (who did a show), Vitão, Gracyanne Barbosa, Luciana Gimenez, Gaby Martins, among others. Rico, winner of A Fazenda, was present. The new couple in the area, also ex Fazenda Bil and Mariana, were also there, close together.

The outfits of the famous gave a chapter of their own. A lot of people have mistaken the event for a costume party or a sexy shop party. The owner of the party, Virgínia, bet on a pink wig and jewelry worth nearly R$1 million.

The parade of lingerie and underwear dominated the ballad. There were those who arrived almost without clothes and ended the night almost naked!

The party featured a Paris 6 buffet, a cachaça drinker and many famous people needing an ambulance to go home!