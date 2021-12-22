Shares are discounted, buy now and profit in 2022, says BTG – Money Times

The action of OK (VALLEY3) will no longer offer an excessive discount in 2022 amid the expectation of a 37.8% increase next year, said the BTG Pactual in a report sent to customers this Tuesday (21).

For analysts, the share is traded at 3.2 times EV/Ebitda in 2022, which is why the bank recommends buying for the ADR (OK) from the mining company with a target price of US$22 for the next 12 months.

In addition to the share’s rise, earnings with earnings also tend to be interesting in 2022. “We forecast a return of around 13% in earnings for shareholders during 2022”, explain Leonardo Correa and Caio Greiner, who signed the report

Analysts’ expectations about this dividend yield can be realized through good company management.

“We believe that Vale’s story can evolve to 2022 when we focus on the company’s analysis, however, we must warn that expectations seem very negative, especially after the 50% drop in iron ore”, they conclude.

sale of coal mine

Vale announced earlier the sale of Moatize coal mine for $270 million to Vulcan. According to BTG analysts, the decision was “sensible, albeit economically small”.

“The deal was widely anticipated by investors and should not take the market by surprise, but we believe this is yet another indication of how committed the management team is to transforming Vale into a low-carbon miner,” they say.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.