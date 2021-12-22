Sindilegis repudiates Budget that only includes readjustments for federal police

posted on 12/21/2021 9:52 PM



(credit: Zeca Ribeiro/Chamber of Deputies)

The approval of the 2022 Budget, with allocation of R$ 1.7 billion for the readjustment of federal police officers, moved several other groups of servers this Tuesday (21/12). The Union of Servants of the Federal Legislative Power and of the Federal Court of Accounts (Sindilegis) signed a letter of repudiation in which they consider “perplexed” the decision to grant an adjustment to only a part of the servers and ignore more than “a million”.

“Despite the importance and merit of colleagues from the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), the decision of the rapporteur, endorsed by the CMO and the Chamber, to grant an adjustment is perplexing just to members of those careers, completely ignoring more than 1 million public servants who had their salaries eroded by the galloping increase in inflation since the last recomposition, five years ago”, says the published note.

Legislative servants repudiate and consider it a “fallacy” not to have budget funds to distribute the readjustment to careers that “had their salaries corrected for the last time in 2016”. The category highlights that all “health and education professionals are in the same situation”. Sindilegis still asks: “what justifies, therefore, this unfair and insensitive choice by the Government, endorsed by the deputies, to allocate R$1.74 billion to readjust the salary of only 45 thousand police officers to the detriment of other public service workers? “.

The president of the union, Alison Souza, also emphasizes that the opinion approved by the Chamber makes clear the priorities of the Legislative House. “The financing of electoral campaigns with public money in 2022, as well as the negotiations to give political support to the Government, are infinitely more important than restoring the salary of public servants who have been without readjustment for half a decade – just three years in the Bolsonaro Government , by the way,” he said.