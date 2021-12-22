Singer’s father wants her to pay his lawyers

Singer Britney Spears, 40, has again found herself at the center of a controversy surrounding the end of her father, Jamie Spears, 69, of her father’s guardianship over her for the past 13 years.

According to information from “Variety” magazine, Mr. Spears has legally filed a request for his daughter to continue to pay her lawyers’ fees even after the end of her guardianship – determined in September of this year.

During the period in which she was fighting for the repeal of the paternal trusteeship, Britney had to bear not only the costs of her own lawyers, but also the representatives of the opposing party, represented by Jamie Spears in the process.

Britney’s father’s request, now, is for the heiress to continue bearing her legal expenses even from now on, when she is no longer under his tutelage.

“Prompt payment of Jamie’s attorney fees is necessary to ensure that the guardianship can be quickly and efficiently terminated to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie wish. It would be contrary to public policy if they did. Jamie’s years of dedication to protecting his daughter could subject him to personal bankruptcy and ruin,” claim Jamie Spears’ representatives in the petition.

In the view of Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, her client’s father’s request is absurd. “The guardianship has been terminated and Mr. Spears has been dishonorably suspended [de exercê-la]. In these circumstances, your petition is not just legally without merit. It’s an abomination”, he considered, in a statement to the portal “Page Six”.