Social agendas, literary works, fashion trends: everything about the universe of soap operas in Brazil | soap opera world

70 years ago, on December 21, 1951, the first soap opera in Brazil premiered: “Sua Vida Me Pertence”. Since then, many stories have come to stay and, to celebrate this milestone, Globo shows the special “70 Anos Esta Noite” after “Um Lugar Ao Sol”. Before, throughout the day, a series of special calls from Gshow, presented by Tati Machado, recall special moments of soap operas. Come with me! 🧶
Longer telenovela, actors with more works and more exported plots — Photo: Acervo Globo
“Explode Coração” and “Family Ties” brought social agendas — Photo: Globo
Story by Camila (Carolina Dieckmann) and Nazaré (Renata Sorrah): inspired by real cases — Photo: Acervo/Globo
Remember 7 award-winning novels — Photo: Acervo/Globo
Check out novels that were inspired by literature — Photo: TV TEM
Remind 20 couples we love to ship — Photo: Acervo Globo
Lurex bracelet, choker and sock ring: highlights in soap operas — Photo: Acervo/Globo
Dom Pedro (Caio Castro), Isaura (Lucelia Santos) and Álvaro (Edwin Luisi) and Dona Lola (Gloria Pires) — Photo: João Jr/Acervo/Raquel Cunha/Globo
📺 Unforgettable catchphrases
Recall famous catchphrases from soap operas — Photo: Globo
Odete Roitman in ‘Vale Tudo’ — Photo: Collection/TV Globo