Social agendas, literary works, fashion trends: everything about the universe of soap operas in Brazil | soap opera world

70 years ago, on December 21, 1951, the first soap opera in Brazil premiered: “Sua Vida Me Pertence”. Since then, many stories have come to stay and, to celebrate this milestone, Globo shows the special “70 Anos Esta Noite” after “Um Lugar Ao Sol”. Before, throughout the day, a series of special calls from Gshow, presented by Tati Machado, recall special moments of soap operas. Come with me! 🧶