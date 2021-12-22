Soybeans follow bullish movement in Chicago after breaking 200-day moving average

Movement is being driven by hot, dry weather at AMS

The soybean market follows an upward movement started last Tuesday (21) on the Chicago Board of Trade, with grain futures rising between 20 and 21 points in the main maturities, with January trading at US$ 13.28 and the May, US$ 13.40 per bushel around 1:11 pm (Brasilia).

The weather continues to be the main stimulant for the upward movement, with the models indicating little rain and very poorly distributed for the next few days, recalled Luiz Fernando Gutierrez, an analyst at Safras&Mercado. “The situation of crops in the south of the country is getting worse every day and in Paraguay the productive potential has also been lost”.

In Paraná, the soy areas considered good are 57%, against 71% in the previous week. On the other hand, crops in an average situation are at 30%, compared to 23% in the last assessment, while bad areas already add up to 13%. The numbers were released by the Department of Rural Economy of Paraná (Deral) in a weekly report this Tuesday(21).

Read more:

+ Crop quality worsens more in Paraná; soy crop already registers losses

But the technical factor is also giving this upward movement a little boost. According to Naomi Blohm, from Total Farm Marketing, soybean prices managed to close above US$13/bushel in January / March / May / July / August contracts, which is psychologically a big deal for the markets. “The $13/bushel mark was a big area of ​​psychological and technical resistance, a hurdle that the markets finally managed to overcome,” says Blohm. She also added that impressive moves in January and March contracts led both to rise above its 200-day moving averages.

Aaron Edwards – Market Consultant at Roach Ag Marketing had already anticipated to Notícias Agrícolas that this move could happen and if he managed to break the $13/bushel ceiling, a new strong uptrend would be consolidating.