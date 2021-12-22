Special ’70 Anos Esta Noite’ becomes the most talked about topic on the networks | viralized

A self-respecting Brazilian has a remarkable soap opera to call his own. And the special “70 Anos Esta Noite”, aired this Tuesday, 12/21, is there to prove that maxim.

The program brought together stars that are part of the history of television drama and recalled memorable moments. It was difficult to hold back tears at times…❤️

With this flurry of good memories and emotions, “70 Anos Esta Noite” quickly became the most talked about topic in Brazil and reached first place in the trend topics from Twitter. There was a reaction from anonymous and famous internet users.

Francisco Cuoco and Betty Faria — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Tony Ramos and Antonio Fagunes — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Tony Ramos and Antonio Fagundes: we love a lot! — Photo: Twitter Playback

Renata Sorrah as Nazaré Tedesco — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Thiago Fragoso and Mateus Solano — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Unforgettable villain who lives in our heart? We have!

Adriana Esteves as Carminha — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Claudia Raia and Renata Sorrah — Photo: Twitte reproduction

Did I see a tear? 😥👏👏👏👏

“A soap opera never ends in the last chapter” – Fernanda Montenegro

Fernanda Montenegro — Photo: Twitte reproduction

