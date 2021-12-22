Special Roberto Carlos 2021 has almost impossible mission; know which· TV news

An event as certain as the Christmas and New Year’s parties in the Brazilian year-end calendar, the Roberto Carlos Special on Globo takes place this Wednesday (22). It will be the King’s first unreleased TV show since 2018 — for the past two years, the network has aired reruns. The mission of the 2021 show is not to be marked as the “worst in history” and to reverse a string of negative records. But it won’t be easy.

The attraction is scheduled to start at 22:20, right after Um Lugar ao Sol. And that’s where the problem lies. Traditionally, the Special Roberto Carlos depends on the performance of the plot that precedes it to have good rates.

On the air since November 8, Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera is the track’s lowest ever, with even less audience than the reruns broadcast during the pandemic. In Greater São Paulo, the country’s main market, the serial has 22.6 points, 17% less audience than its predecessor, Império, also considered below average for the range.

The King’s last show with TV audience phenomenon status took place in 2017 and was broadcast after a chapter of The Other Side of Heaven — the Walcyr Carrasco serial had a 35.8 point average that day. Result: the show scored 31.2 of ibope.

From the following year onwards, Roberto Carlos’ presentations began to arouse less interest. In 2018, when it aired after the failed The Seventh Guardian, the program scored 21.2 points and had its negative record so far — on that day, the plot had scored 25.0 points.

In 2019, the special with songs in Spanish “stole” the brand from the previous year and earned the worst audience in 45 years of airing. There were only 17.5 on average, the first time it registered less than 20 points. The attraction aired in the form of a rerun, with excerpts from shows in Curitiba, Miami, New York, Lisbon, Madrid and London. Previously, Amor de Mãe had scored 25.4%.

Last year, even past a chapter of A Força do Querer that registered 29.6 points, the rerun of the concert recorded in Jerusalem got 18.8, the second least seen special of all time.

The average of Um Lugar ao Sol on Wednesdays in Greater São Paulo is 23.3 points. The trend is for the 2021 special to inherit a below-average ibope compared to previous years and close to 2016, when A Lei do Amor had scored 22.7 on the day of the show — Roberto Carlos performed a miracle and practically kept the audience of the telenovela by closing with 21.8 points that year.

See below a table with the audiences of the Special Roberto Carlos in the last five years and the indexes of the chapters of the soap operas that preceded it:

Year Court hearing

of the Special Novel Court hearing

from the novel 2020 18.8 points the force of wanting 29.6 points 2019 17.5 points Mother’s love 25.4 points 2018 21.2 points The Seventh Guardian 25.0 points 2017 31.2 points The Other Side of Paradise 35.8 points 2016 21.8 points the law of love 22.7 points

Roberto Carlos’ concert on Globo in 2021

this year’s special was recorded again at Globo Studios . The station treats the presentation as a reunion of the 80-year-old artist with the public and friends after the pandemic.

The band Jota Quest, Erasmo Carlos and Wanderléa, Fafá de Belém, Liah Soares, the duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo and the couple Sandy and Lucas Lima, in addition to members of the Resgate Para A Vida choir, are the evening guests.

“It’s an important message for Roberto Carlos to do the special again, there is no end of the year without the king. The public can expect a lot of emotion with these reunions in a show that is being done with great care and bringing a message of hope”, sold the artistic director of the Special Roberto Carlos, LP Simonetti, in a press release.