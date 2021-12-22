Special Roberto Carlos has Ivete Sangalo, Sandy and Fafá de Belém as guests this Wednesday | Pop & Art

After repeating the show in Jerusalem in 2020, Globo airs on Wednesday (22) Roberto Carlos’ year-end special.

Unpublished, the program starts after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol” and it is one of the most anticipated attractions by Brazilians.

“I’ve been waiting the whole year for this reunion. I miss you!”, stated Roberto Carlos in a statement.

Ivete Sangalo, Sandy, Fafá de Belém, Zeca Pagodinho, Wanderléa and Erasmo Carlos are among the guests at the show this year.

Also participating are Jota Quest, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, Lucas Lima and Liah Soares, first winner of “The Voice Brasil” and the Coral Resgate para a Vida.

The program was recorded at Estúdios Globo, under the artistic direction of LP Simonetti.

“It will be a moment of celebration and emotion with the reunions. Everyone was on the same wavelength, thrilled and being together. I’m always impressed with the impact Roberto makes, not only with his audience, but with the artists when they go on stage,” says the artistic director.

2 of 2 Roberto Carlos during a concert held in São Paulo in 1991 — Photo: Julio Do Valle/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo Roberto Carlos during a concert held in São Paulo in 1991 — Photo: Julio Do Valle/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo

Roberto Carlos turned 80 on April 19, with new books released to celebrate the life of the singer from Jovem Guarda. Listen to Roberto’s podcast above.

“My mind still remains at 30, 40 years old around. I think I’m a guy aged 30, 40 with an experience of 80. That’s how I see myself”, said the singer in an interview with Jornal Nacional.

Also this year, Dudu Braga, Roberto’s son, died at the age of 52 as a result of cancer in the peritoneum, the membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall.

