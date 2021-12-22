Spending by Brazilians abroad rises 88% in November and is the highest in 21 months | Economy

Spending by Brazilians abroad totaled US$ 618 million in November, informed this Wednesday (22) the Central Bank.

In comparison with November 2020, when expenses totaled US$ 329 million, the registered increase was 88%.

This was also the biggest monthly result since February 2020 (US$881 million), that is, since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the rise of the tourism dollar, international travel and exchanges became more expensive

Despite the increase, spending abroad has not yet returned to a stronger level, recorded before the appearance of Covid-19, above US$ 1 billion per month.

The increase in spending abroad came before the appearance of the omicron variant, which closed borders for international travel again in December.

In the accumulated result for this year, according to official figures, the expenses of Brazilians abroad totaled US$ 4.466 billion, a drop of 11% compared to the same period in 2020 (US$ 5.024 billion).

Activity level and dollar

The expectation of the financial market is for an increase of almost 5% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, after a drop of 4.1% last year.

The resumption of travel is also taking place in a scenario of rising dollar, which makes destinations abroad more expensive. This is because tickets and hotel expenses, for example, are quoted in foreign currency.

This Tuesday, the US currency advanced 1%, quoted at R$ 5.7410. In the year, it appreciated 10.63% against the real. See more quotes