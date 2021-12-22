SPTrans suggests that the bus fare in the city of SP should be readjusted to correct inflation with a minimum value of R$ 5.10 | São Paulo

Share this news on WhatsApp

The costs of operating buses in the capital of São Paulo are partly paid by users, through the fare, and partly by the City Hall through a subsidy, which represents 47% of the total cost.

The subsidy paid by the City of São Paulo to bus companies in 2021 was R$3.3 billion. As shown by the g1, the value of the transfer in the first half was BRL 461 million higher than in the first half of 2020, when the municipal administration allocated BRL 1.403 billion from the city’s Treasury to fund the municipal bus system.

According to the study presented by SPTrans, for every R$0.10 in the basic tariff, the tariff revenue increases by R$104 million in the first 12 months.

If the amount of R$ 5.10 is approved by the mayor, it means that around R$ 728 million should enter the bus system’s coffers in 12 months, reducing the need for subsidy from the Municipal Treasury, which this year should reach R$ $3.3 billion, according to SPTrans itself.

The proposed increase was presented by Andréa Compri, SPTrans’ Superintendent of Revenue and Remuneration, during a meeting with the Municipal Traffic and Transport Council (CMTT).

“We are going to send our suggestion to the executive that there is a need for a tariff readjustment. This percentage is high, yes. But that’s why the Executive is going after other sources of revenue,” stated Andrea.

The capital has until the 25th to finalize cost studies and decide whether to increase the value of tickets. On Wednesday (21st), Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) said that it is possible that there will not be an increase.

“Maybe so, but it’s been going a long way for us to be able to hold on to the increase in the ticket, so that we don’t have it, that’s what’s going on, but the studies aren’t concluded,” he said.

According to SPRrans, the total cost of the transport system is R$8.71 per passenger, of which R$7.96 is spent on operating the vehicle fleet (labor, fuel, investments and others) and R$ 0.74 expenditures on transport system infrastructure (terminals, marketing and management).

Currently, the cost of fuel represents 20% of the ticket price. As costs rise, movement has fallen in recent years. In October 2011, the buses carried 250,000 passengers. In October this year, just over 160,000, a 35% drop in 10 years. In addition, the account is free of charge granted to almost 25.7 million passengers who are entitled, such as the elderly and people with physical disabilities.

According to SPTrans, the capital of São Paulo currently has 1,675 buses in circulation, an 8% reduction in the fleet compared to 2021.

Bus operational data in the city of São Paulo:

There are 11,675 operational buses;

Almost 5 million users;

611 passengers per vehicle per day;

66.6 million kilometers per month, with 5,706 kilometers per month by bus;

There are 1,346 lines and 2.79 passengers transported per kilometer;

4.3 million bus trips per month;

The average fare per shipment is R$ 2.54;

In 2021, 5,154,313 passengers were transported per business day. In 2022, the forecast is for 7,454,675.

For the coordinator of the Mobility Program at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), Rafael Calabria, the increase in the fare for the passenger is not justified, as the amount of subsidy paid by the City has increased.

“If the City Government gives a subsidy and increases the fare, it is impossible to justify it to the passenger. There is no argument to increase the subsidy, it was already increased in the pandemic and is now going to increase the passenger fare? It is difficult to defend”, he stated.

Mauro Calliari, member of the board, also took a stand against the tariff increase.

“What is the City Hall’s priority? The budget increased by 17%. Maybe we shouldn’t increase it because we are in a pandemic and there is an increase in the budget”, he said.

Nunes doesn’t want to increase subsidy

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said this Wednesday (17) that it will be very difficult to increase the amount of the subsidy to prevent the readjustment of bus fares in the city. Currently, the City of São Paulo transfers R$3.3 billion per year to public transport companies.

“Having the cash to keep this longer would be quite difficult. We have always had a posture of dealing with all issues with great transparency. This year, the City of São Paulo is already going to place R$3.3 billion in subsidy, if it weren’t for the subsidy, the tariff would be R$6.20. At this moment, with the increase in the number of people living on the streets, people of high vulnerability, we have a very big responsibility to invest resources in these people in a needy country,” stated Nunes.

One of the reasons for concern was the increase in diesel in 2021, which rose 65.5%. Fuel represents 20% of the transportation cost composition.

Mayor of the capital talks about possible increase in bus fare

According to the mayor, increasing the amount of subsidy for public transport means taking money from Education, Social Assistance, and Health. “It’s a difficult account to close, we’re going to play all our cards, all ours commitment to the federal government to help us.”

He met this Wednesday morning with mayors of the metropolitan region to discuss how to avoid the increase in bus fares and will seek help from the federal government.

Ricardo Nunes says that the increase in bus fares in 2022 in the city of SP ‘is inevitable’ after the rise in diesel prices

Understand: 4 reasons for soaring fuel prices

“They instructed me to make an agenda request to the Ministry of Economy, with the president of the Senate, senator Rodrigo Pacheco, and the president of the Chamber. And I made this request for next week we file a request for the federal government to help us with the subsidy. This is an issue that the National Front of Mayors has been dealing with for over 2 years, trying to convince the federal government of the importance of supporting the public transport system.”

Asked if the capital of São Paulo does not have other income to pay for the subsidy, such as advertising permission and concession of bus terminals, Nunes said that advertising collides with the Clean City Law and is restricted and that the concession of terminals is in progress.