Stay on top of this Wednesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The 2022 budget is approved by the National Congress with unexpected expenses. New data emerges that Ômicron is less severe than all previous dominant strains of Covid-19 – but its high transmissibility still threatens to drive millions of workers out of their jobs in the coming weeks. The US will give its latest estimate for third-quarter GDP. Existing home sales and consumer confidence data are also published, as are results from Carmax and Paychex (:).

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, December 22nd.

READ MORE: SEE THE ECONOMIC CALENARY

1. 2022 Budget

Congress increased the amount of the Electoral Fund to R$4.93 billion, according to the budget approved for 2022. In the last elections, in 2020, the electoral fund was R$2.003 billion.

The initial proposal of the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) was R$ 4.7 billion, but the value was changed to prevent members of the Centrão from trying to obstruct the budget law vote, since some parties considered the amount less than ideal.

The approved text also reserves R$ 1.74 billion for the salary adjustment of federal police officers, a request made by President Jair Bolsonaro. Another R$ 16.5 billion were allocated to the rapporteur’s amendments, which have recently generated controversy as they are considered to be lacking in transparency.

2. Ômicron animation

Hopefully, new evidence will show that the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 is not as dangerous as the strains that dominated the first two years of the pandemic.

According to Politico, the UK Health Safety Agency will say on Wednesday that its data confirms that Ômicron causes less serious illnesses than Delta, the dominant strain in the country until this month. However, it is also expected to warn that the high number of cases could still lead to a sharp increase in hospitalizations in due course – something that has not yet materialized, whether in the UK or South Africa, where it was first detected.

The UK has cut the period of time people will be required to insulate themselves from 10 to 7 days in anticipation of a wave of self-isolation caused by high transmission.

3. Review of the American GDP

Some of the latest major US economic data before the holiday period is released at 10:30 am, with the latest revision of third quarter gross domestic product figures.

Past readings indicate that the economy decelerated sharply in the quarter to an annualized growth rate of 6.7% to just 2.1% in the second quarter.

Data on mortgage applications and existing home sales will also be released, as will the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for December.

4. Stocks in the American market

US equity markets are settling into a pre-holiday trading mode following a strong bargain-hunting spree on Tuesday.

At 8:58 am, the 100 futures were down 0.05%, while the and S&P 500 futures were up 0.10% and 0.04%, respectively.

The top three indices posted gains of between 1.6% and 2.4% on Tuesday in confidence that the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 will not cause major economic disruption and may even herald the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Carmax and Paychex, both reporting early earnings, as well as Voya Financial (NYSE:) with news of their inclusion in . Also in focus will be Apple (NASDAQ: ) after the company received a AAA credit rating for the first time.

5. Oil market

Crude oil prices rose slightly on account of a larger-than-expected drop in US inventories, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute, which reassured the market of solid and sustained demand in the world’s largest consumer.

It also supported the prospect of political instability in Libya, which has postponed elections scheduled for the weekend amid ongoing friction between several rival factions. The country’s biggest oil field, El Sharara, which produces about 300,000 barrels a day, was closed earlier this week.

At 9:02 am, US oil futures were up 0.38% to $71.39, while US oil futures were up 0.18% to $74.09.