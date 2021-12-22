Stock exchanges operate without a defined direction, Congress approves the Budget and more matters that will move the market today

US futures indices retreated slightly this Wednesday morning (22), while Asian stocks ended up mostly high, amid uncertainty about the economic impact of the Ômicron variant and the still hazy outlook on the Senate approval of a new fiscal stimulus in the US.

Markets continue to be hampered by increased mobility restrictions to combat Covid-19, in addition to the global trend of reduced stimulus by their respective central banks.

In the US, optimism has soared after President Joe Biden said he still has a chance of reaching an agreement with Senator Joe Manchin so that his economic plan, entitled Build Back Better, passes Congress, albeit smaller than the previous ones. $2 trillion currently forecast.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is ready to authorize Pfizer and Merck drugs for treatment against Covid-19 this week.

Joe Biden, at a Tuesday press conference, urged Americans to take their booster shots, saying those who did are “highly protected.”

On the international economic agenda, investors are keeping an eye on data on home purchases, existing home sales, GDP and US consumer confidence numbers.

Today will be the penultimate trading session before Christmas, liquidity is weak and the feeling of apprehension about the fiscal risks with the approaching election year requires caution, as yesterday, in the 2022 Budget vote.

Congress approved yesterday (21) the 2022 Budget, presented by the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), which allocates R$4.9 billion for electoral campaigns next year. Lawmakers also included a forecast of R$1.7 billion for salary increases for federal police officers, a demand by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in nod to his electoral base.

Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indices are slightly lower this morning, echoing fears about Covid’s omicron variant and the still murky outlook on approval of Biden’s economic package.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.13%

S&P 500 Future (USA), -0.22%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.39%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed in positive territory.

Nikkei (Japan), +0.16% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), -0.07% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.57% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +0.32% (closed)

Europe

European markets operate mixed as investors grapple with the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the introduction of containment measures by governments around the world, with new scientific analyzes of its severity and pharmaceutical developments in booster doses and treatments.

UK GDP grew by 1.1% in the third quarter, slightly below the 1.3% expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

FTSE 100 (United Kingdom), -0.24%

Dax (Germany), +0.04%

CAC 40 (France), +0.25%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.27%

Commodities

Oil prices have risen slightly again as the Dollar plummets as risk appetite returns as some governments resist imposition of roadblocks to curb the spread of the omicron. On the radar of the last few days, prices are boosted with China pointing out that it would be able to sustain economic growth.

WTI Oil, +0.38%, at US$ 71.39 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.30%, at US$ 74.20 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange was down -0.43% to 693.50 yuan, equivalent to US$ 108.85

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.45% to $49,315.44 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Covid’s schedule of the day and data

Check the indicators planned for this Wednesday (22).

Brazil

8 am: December Consumer Confidence

9:30 am: Current transactions for November, Refinitv expects a deficit of US$ 6.3 billion.

2:30 pm: Weekly exchange flow

2:30 pm: Public debt report

USA

10:30 am: third GDP estimate for the 3rd quarter; economists interviewed by Refinitiv expect a rise of 2.1%

12:00: December Consumer Confidence

12:00: Used home sales data for November

12:30 pm: weekly oil stocks (EIA)

covid

AstraZeneca on Tuesday became the latest company to announce that it had begun work, together with Oxford University, on a specific omicron vaccine. Moderna announced that a third dose of their mRNA vaccine appears to provide significant protection against the variant.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that new social restrictions will be introduced before New Year’s Eve, including limiting private meetings between vaccinated people to a maximum of 10.

Britain on Tuesday pledged £1 billion ($1.3 billion) to companies hit by the new Covid-19 variant, with the country’s hospitality sector and others once again under pressure.

Brazil

In Brazil, the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 124, a drop of 32% compared to the level of 14 days before, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm. The country registered 86 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours, but it is worth noting that some systems still have problems after a hacker attack.



The moving average of new cases in seven days was 3,320, which represents a drop of 62% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 141,831,922 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 66.49% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 160,577,723 people, which represents 75.28% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 23,493,453 people, or 11.01% of the population.

3. Congress approves the 2022 Budget

The National Congress approved, this Tuesday (21), the Union Budget for 2022. Now, the PLN 19/2021 goes to presidential approval with the modifications approved by federal deputies and senators.

The minimum wage expected to be in effect from January 1, 2022 is R$1,210. The Auxílio Brasil program, which replaces Bolsa Família, will have R$89 billion. The electoral fund will distribute R$4.9 billion. The area of ​​Health will have more than R$ 147 billion and Education, more than R$ 113 billion. Deputies approved the matter with 358 votes to 97; the senators, with 51 votes to 20.

The approved text, the substitute for the general rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), considers changes in the macroeconomic scenario for 2022, with a reduction in the estimated economic growth (from 2.5% of GDP to 2.1% ) in relation to the original government project.

4. Real estate credit is up 26.8% in November

Real estate credit with savings funds moved R$ 17.5 billion in November, up 26.8% over the same month last year and 2.3% up on the immediately previous month, according to Abecip, the association institutions that offer this type of credit.

In the 12-month accumulated period (December 2020 to November 2021), loans for the acquisition and construction of properties totaled R$ 206.86 billion, an increase of 79.6% in relation to the amount calculated in the previous 12 months. 69.9 thousand properties were financed in November, representing an increase of 51.1% in the annual comparison and a low of 1.7% in the monthly comparison. It is the smallest number of properties financed since February (50.7 thousand).

5. Corporate Radar

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) approved new amounts for concession contracts for the capitalization of Eletrobras.

The value added by the new concession contracts was set at R$67 billion.

The company will pay R$ 25.3 billion to the Union for grants from plants that will leave the quota system, informs MME.

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera (HYPE3) approved the distribution of interest on equity of R$0.30881 per common share, with withholding income tax, equivalent to the total gross amount of R$194.7 million.

Payment will be made on January 7, 2022, and the payment of JCP will be made based on the shareholding position in the company’s records at the end of December 28, 2021.

Getnet (GETT11)

Getnet (GETT11) approved the payment of interest referring to the amounts calculated in the 2016, 2019 and 2021 fiscal years, in the amount of R$298 million, equivalent to R$0.15217104877 per common share, R$0.16738815366 per preferred share and BRL 0.31955920243 per Unit.

As of January 21, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “Ex-Interest on Equity”. Proceeds will be paid on February 18th.

Marfrig (MRFG3)

Marfrig (MRFG3) announced that the final value of its dividends is R$1.25 per share, to be paid on the 29th of this month to shareholders enrolled in the company’s share base by December 21, 2021.

Vivara (VIVA3)

Vivara (VIVA3) will distribute gross interest on equity of R$0.2751 per share. The shares will trade ex-right on December 28, 2021.

The declared JCPs will be paid by the company in a single installment, up to 15 days after the Annual General Meeting to be held in fiscal year 2022.

Marcopolo (POMO4)

Marcopolo (POMO4) approved on Tuesday the payment of interest on equity for 2021, in the amount of R$ 0.037 per share representing the company’s capital, to be paid on April 4, 2022 with income tax withholding .

Energisa (ENGI11)

At a meeting this Tuesday, Energisa (ENGI11) approved the payment of interim dividends, in the amount of BRL 796 million. Payments will be made on March 2, 2022.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

