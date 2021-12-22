Strengthening the health of older people can ward off dementia; understand how

posted on 12/22/2021 06:00



Strengthening the health of older people can be an effective strategy for preventing dementia, both Canadian and British scientists show. In a paper published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, researchers show how a weaker organism is a strong predictor of neurodegenerative disease — which is Alzheimer’s most common type — even among people at low genetic risk of developing it. there. The team also emphasizes that this vulnerability can be reversed by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

In the study, experts evaluated data from around 196,000 adults over 60, all drawn from the UK Biobank, a national system of medical data on the British population, with information collected over 10 years. During the period, dementia was identified, through hospital admission records, in 1,762 people. In a second step of the analysis, the scientists calculated the volunteers’ genetic risk for the disease and used a score to define the level of frailty considering the following conditions: accumulation of symptoms, disabilities and age-related illnesses.

“The risk of dementia reflects genetic, neuropathological, lifestyle and general health factors which, in turn, give rise to a series of abnormalities in the brain. Therefore, this is a difficult disease to assess and requires a thorough analysis to understand its causes,” says, in a statement, Kenneth Rockwood, professor of geriatric medicine and neurology at Dalhousie University, Canada.

Through analyzes and comparisons, it was found that, even in individuals with a higher genetic risk of dementia, the risk of having the disease was lower among those who were in good shape. On the other hand, it was higher in those with more health problems. “Compared to study participants with a low degree of frailty, the risk of dementia was more than 2.5 times higher (268%) among those surveyed who had a high degree of frailty even after controlling for various genetic determinants of dementia “, detail the authors in the article.

The study also showed that the combination of high genetic risk and extreme frailty is considered to be particularly harmful — with individuals with this condition being six times more likely to have the neurodegenerative disease, compared to genetically non-vulnerable people in better health. “Our research is a big step towards a better understanding of this disease, as it reveals that genetic vulnerability has a much lower weight than we imagined, in addition to showing the value of a healthier lifestyle, which is something that can be modified “stresses David Ward, Division of Geriatric Medicine at Dalhousi University.

The most important message of the work for others responsible for the research is also that there are ways to fight dementia. “These findings have extremely positive implications, showing that dementia is not inevitable, even if you are at high genetic risk,” emphasizes Janice Ranson, a researcher at the University of Exeter. “We can take significant steps to reduce our risk. Combating frailty can be an effective strategy to maintain brain health, as well as helping people to remain mobile and independent for longer in their lives,” he adds.

other weaknesses

According to Otávio Castello, geriatrician working in geriatric neuropsychiatry and president of the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association in the Federal District (ABRAz/DF), the research reflects what is observed in daily clinic and brings data that help to better understand how daily habits can be related to dementia. “We have very robust data in this research that are valuable. They help us to illustrate how an elderly person with poor health is more at risk of suffering from dementia,” he says.

The doctor emphasizes that it is important to explain what frailty assessed by researchers means. “This is a technical name we use to define a clinical syndrome in which the elderly are more vulnerable, caused by problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, low muscle power. Many people think that it is normal for an older person to have these problems, and this is not true. It is necessary to take care of this scenario, because this elderly person is susceptible to other illnesses besides dementia,” he says.

Like the study’s authors, Castello believes the good news in the article is that older people can protect their neural health by changing their habits. “Increasing physical activity properly is one of the ways that can help in this strengthening. Thus, you protect yourself from cognitive damage and also from more severe cases of other illnesses, such as covid-19 itself.”

Varying activities can help

A recent study by Simon Fraser University (SFU), in Canada, shows that, in an attempt to prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, the elderly must, in addition to staying active, vary their routine activities. Thus, a combination of hobbies, such as exercising and staying connected with loved ones, reduces the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases more than dedicating yourself to just one of these activities.

To reach their conclusion, the researchers looked at data from 3,210 people aged 65 to 89 who participated in the National Institute for the Study of Health and Retirement on Aging. Volunteers were asked how often they engaged in 33 activities, considering the ratings: “never”, “at least once a month”, “several times a month” and “daily”.

Baking or cooking, reading, playing cards, walking for 20 minutes, socializing with family and friends through letters, email, phone calls or personal visits were some of the activities listed. A machine learning model was created by scientists to analyze the impact of these factors on the memory of the elderly. “The results of our study show that cognitive decline can be reduced through a combination of active daily activities,” says Sylvain Moreno, associate professor at the SFU School of Interactive Arts and an author of the study, published in the journal Aging -US.

According to Moreno, the finding indicates that the role of genes in the development of this type of disease may be less than imagined. “Scientists believed that genetics was the main factor influencing cognitive health, but our findings show otherwise. With age, your choice of daily activities is more important than your genetics or your current cognitive abilities.”

For the authors of the study, the results also suggest that the indication of social care — which encourages older adults to connect with a range of activities in the community, such as gardening, art classes or volunteering — should be part of policies to promote the healthy aging.