Striker businessman gets angry with Edu Dracena and atmosphere heats up behind the scenes at Santos

During a live promoted by the site ‘UOL Sports‘ this Tuesday (21), the journalist Gabriela Brino commented on the undefined situation regarding the renewal of Leonardo Marcos. In addition to stressing that the executive director of football, Edu Dracena intends to conduct negotiations at Santos in a different way, now that he is in the management of the club.

“Santos is very uncomfortable with the situation, because they think they have already made a sufficient proposal for Marcos Leonardo to renew. They managed to reduce the termination fine, which was one of the points they were asking for, and made a considerable salary increase. So, in ‘Off’ Santos is really uncomfortable, because internally this type of proposal was very positive, to the point that Marcos Leonardo accepted this renewal”.

dracena was very decisive against the non-resolution of this renovation, which has been dragging on, and has not ruled out the possibility that the player is away: “However, Marcos Leonardo’s staff are uncomfortable with Santos’ posture, according to the conduct of the renovation. In explaining to the press, in saying that there really is a possibility of moving away. So it’s been a knife fight, as they say. One is dissatisfied with the situation, but willing to cheer, which is the case with Santos. And Marcos Leonardo’s people are very uncomfortable with the way Santos has been dealing with this renewal”.

You representatives of the athlete did not show any kind of prey to close the negotiations, their main objective is to be able to reduce the fine for believing that the player has a market outside the country: “They [representantes do jogador] they believe that this termination fine can be reduced even further, because they really want him to go out and that some club actually pay this termination fine, which was too high. So they keep investing in this conversation, in the negotiation. They are in a hurry to renew, as much as there is pressure from Santos. They are calmly taking the negotiation, really giving time, letting this conversation evolve”.

With an eye on the next season, the football manager hopes to resolve this situation this year: “Dracena wants to send a message with this negotiation, in addition to wanting to resolve this situation because 2022 is already knocking at the door. So this situation with Marcos Leonardo is still stuck, with the news being Dracena going to the press and looking for the media to actually send a message. Not in a hasty and negative way, but trying to explain that now it won’t be like the previous administrations, which let it go rolling and pushing with the belly, this is not Dracena’s intention, which he intends to solve before it becomes a problem”, finished.