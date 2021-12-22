System that notifies cases and deaths by Covid-19 returns to the air after 11 days

BRASILIA — E-SUS Notifica, a federal system that gathers information on diagnoses and deaths by Covid-19, returned to work on Tuesday. The platform was out of operation for 11 days after the first hacker attack hit the Ministry of Health, which led to a blackout of data on the disease in the country.

It is up to the Health Surveillance (SVS), Specialized Health Care (Saes) and Executive Secretariat (SE) secretariats to manage the system, launched on March 27, 2020 in order to gather notifications of suspected and confirmed cases of Covid -19. The objective is to streamline the communication of diagnoses.

“The Ministry of Health informs that the E-SUS Notifica registration system has been reestablished. Folder reiterates that it acts with agility to restore all impacted platforms as soon as possible,” the folder said in a statement.

ConnectSUS, which gathers data on vaccinations, exams and medications, remains offline. The platform is responsible for issuing proof of vaccination to all Brazilians who completed the immunization cycle with two doses of AstraZeneca, CoronaVac or Pfizer, or even a single dose of Janssen. The forecast of minister Marcelo Queiroga is that it will be reestablished until this Wednesday.

In addition to E-SUS Notifica and ConnectSUS, the ministry’s website, DataSUS — database on public health — the Coronavirus Panel and internal systems of the folder, such as the scheduling of surgeries and the transplant queue went down after the first cyber invasion, on December 10th. Part of them returned to work on the date.