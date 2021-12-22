Talarica? Anitta is interested in Gil do Vigor’s alleged affair: ‘Divide’ | celebrities



Anitta shows interest in Gil do Vigor’s alleged affair – Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Gil do Vigor’s love affairs are once again successful on Instagram’s gossip pages and profiles. During the Christmas party of the humorist Carlinhos Maia that took place on Sunday (19), the economist would have stayed with the artist Tom Escrimin. Following the law of “who divides multiplies”, Anitta did not miss the opportunity to comment on her friend’s alleged affair.

In the Subcelebrities profile, the singer wrote in an animated way, with emojicons of clapping and music: “divide, divide”, showing her approval and interest in the artist. Many netizens supported the diva, but Anitta also received some comments about “being piercing-eye” and “thalaric”, for being interested in Gil’s affair.

After some time in California, in the United States, studying for a PhD in Economics, Gil do Vigor returned to Brazil, where he should stay to celebrate the end of the year festivities. The economist took advantage of the event promoted by Maia and was also present at the “Farofa da Gkay”.

