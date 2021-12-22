Tanure signs a contract worth up to R$1.27 billion for Alliar shares; proceeds from Getnet, Hypera, Marfrig, Vivara and more news

The corporate news this Wednesday (22) highlights that the CNPE has approved new values ​​for concession contracts for capitalization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6). In addition, Getnet (GETT11), Hypera (HYPE3), Marfrig (MRFG3) and others reported on earnings.

Isa CTEEP (TRPL4) obtained from the state of Minas Gerais the previous environmental licenses for the installation of the project in the Triângulo Mineiro.

Alliar (ALLR3), in turn, informed that its controllers signed a contract for the sale of up to 62,399,842 common shares to the investment fund Fonte de Saúde, owned by businessman Nelson Tanure.

Check out the highlights:

Alliar ([ativo=ALLR3])

Alliar (ALLR3) informed yesterday (21) that its controllers signed a contract for the sale of up to 62,399,842 common shares to the investment fund Fonte de Saúde, owned by businessman Nelson Tanure.

The value of the transaction is R$20.50 per share, and may reach the amount of R$1.27 billion.

However, the contract provides that the current controllers will be able to sell a smaller amount of their shares, which can be decided up to five days before the closing of the operation. Therefore, it is not yet possible to define how many shares will be sold to the Tanure fund.

It is also worth remembering that any incidence of the obligation to carry out a public offering of shares by sale of control (OPA), by the Fonte Saúde investment fund, will only be known and confirmed with the conclusion of the transaction.

According to a statement, the closing of the operation will be subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

The National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) approved new amounts for concession contracts for the capitalization of Eletrobras.

The value added by the new concession contracts was set at R$67 billion.

The company will pay R$ 25.3 billion to the Union for grants from plants that will leave the quota system, informs MME.

Hypera (HYPE3) approved the distribution of interest on equity of R$0.30881 per common share, with withholding income tax, equivalent to the total gross amount of R$194.7 million.

Payment will be made on January 7, 2022, and the payment of JCP will be made based on the shareholding position in the company’s records at the end of December 28, 2021.

Getnet (GETT11) approved the payment of interest referring to the amounts calculated in the 2016, 2019 and 2021 fiscal years, in the amount of R$298 million, equivalent to R$0.15217104877 per common share, R$0.16738815366 per preferred share and BRL 0.31955920243 per Unit.

As of January 21, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “Ex-Interest on Equity”. Proceeds will be paid on February 18th.

Marfrig (MRFG3) announced that the final value of its dividends is R$1.25 per share, to be paid on the 29th of this month to shareholders enrolled in the company’s share base by December 21, 2021.

Vivara (VIVA3) will distribute gross interest on equity of R$0.2751 per share. The shares will trade ex-right on December 28, 2021.

The declared JCPs will be paid by the company in a single installment, up to 15 days after the Annual General Meeting to be held in fiscal year 2022.

Marcopolo (POMO4)

Marcopolo (POMO4) approved on Tuesday the payment of interest on equity for 2021, in the amount of R$ 0.037 per share representing the company’s capital, to be paid on April 4, 2022 with income tax withholding .

Energisa (ENGI11)

At a meeting this Tuesday, Energisa (ENGI11) approved the payment of interim dividends, in the amount of BRL 796 million. Payments will be made on March 2, 2022.

Engie (EGIE3) announced that the purchase of Assu Sol Geração de Energia SPE was concluded this Tuesday. The company owns the Assu Sol Photovoltaic Complex project, located in the municipality of Assú (RN).

The value, which also includes the Project with an estimated total installed capacity of up to 750MW, is up to R$41 million.

Isa CTEEP (TRPL4)

Isa CTEEP (TRPL4) informed this Tuesday that it had obtained from the state of Minas Gerais the previous environmental licenses for the installation of the Triângulo Mineiro project.

Soon, the works for the implementation of three new substations; two new transmission lines 173 kilometers long and 303 towers; and the expansion of the Nova Ponte substation should start.

The project crosses the municipalities of Araxá, Monte Alegre de Minas, Nova Ponte, Perdizes, Santa Juliana, Uberaba and Uberlândia (MG).

ANEEL’s estimated investment is nearly R$554 million and the Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) is approximately R$34 million.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) signed a concession contract with Companhia de Saneamento do Amapá (CEA) and paid a concession of R$930 million.

The contract starts with a period of 6 months of assisted operation and only after this period will the period of 35 years of the Concession begin.

Iochpe Maxion ([ativo=MKPK3])

Iochpe Maxion (MKPK3) informed that it will pay JCP (interest on equity) in the amount of R$ 153 million to listed shareholders until the 27th.

The payment will be made until March 31, 2022, preferably on the same date of payment of the mandatory dividend for fiscal year 2021, and the amount of said interest will not be adjusted for inflation.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) confirmed the sale of energy by Termopernambuco in the capacity reserve auction.

Its entire available capacity of 498MW was sold, at a power price of R$ 487,412.70/MW per year, with supply beginning on July 1, 2026 and valid for 15 years(June 30, 2041), thus ensuring revenue fixed power of R$ 207 million per year.

The plant does not require any additional Capex, other than the recurring one, to honor this contract.

Renew Energy (RNEW11)

Renova Energia (RNEW11) contracted Vestas for the operation and maintenance of the Alto Sertão III wind farm.

The partnership was signed by the Companies holding regulatory authorizations for the Alto Sertão III Phase A Wind Farm and is valid for 10 years.

D’or Network (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or São Luiz (RDOR3) concluded yesterday (21) the acquisition of Hospital Novo Atibaia, through its affiliates Hospitals Integrados da Gávea – Clínica São Vicente, Advance Health Plans and GNI39 SP Empreendimentos Imobiliários.

Unipar Carbochlor (UNIP6) and AES (AESB3)

Unipar Carbocloro (UNIP6) informed that its indirect subsidiary Unipar Indupa signed, this Wednesday (22), an investment agreement with AES Tucano Holding for the constitution of a joint venture with the purpose of generating wind energy.

The Project will be developed at the Cajuína Wind Complex, in the cities of Lajes, Pedro Avelino, Angicos and Fernando Pedroza, in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, with 91 MW installed wind capacity, of which 40 average MW will be sold to Unipar Indupa through of a 20-year energy purchase contract, effective in 2024 and under the self-production regime (PPA).

The parties estimate that the start of the construction period will take place in the first half of 2022 and with an estimated investment of approximately R$5.6 million/MW installed.

AES Brasil updated, this Wednesday (21), its projections referring to the forecast of investments for the period from 2021 to 2025. The electric company plans to invest a total of approximately R$ 3.9 billion in the period.

Of the total, BRL 3.346 billion will be earmarked for expanding the company’s operations.

While the BRL 495 million will be allocated to modernization and maintenance.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) announced the 1st issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, in the amount of R$550 million.

The debentures will bear interest equivalent to 100% of the accumulated variation of the DI Rate, plus a surcharge equivalent to 2.40% per year and a term of 6 years.

The funds raised will be used for prepayment of approximately R$ 200 million in the company’s debt at a current cost of 100% of the accumulated variation of the DI Rate, plus a surcharge equivalent to 3.50%, as well as to extend the debt profile and financing its inorganic expansion program.

