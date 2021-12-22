Tays announces 1st child with Biel; couple met at The Farm

Tays Reis and Biel, who became a couple after living together in “A Fazenda 12”, announced that they will form a family. The singer stated that she is pregnant and published a video with images of the ultrasound exam.

“I always knew you would be my son’s father, as I always knew he would come at the right time, when heaven’s daddy gave his blessing!” Tays said in an Instagram post.

The singer also highlighted that, despite constant speculation, she always thought of talking openly with fans about the pregnancy after a confirmation.

“From now on, much love for this new phase of our life. I rebuke now, in the name of Jesus, every evil launched in our lives. Come baby! Daddy, mommy and your family are waiting for you”, he added in the sequence without providing details about pregnancy.

Couple from ‘The Farm’

The two spoke for the first time in the confinement of “A Fazenda 12”, a reality show aired by RecordTV in the second half of 2020 and won by singer Jojo Todynho.

Biel and Tays officially formed a couple in January, when the funkeiro asked Tays to date during a birthday celebration for the singer.

In May, they ended their relationship after 4 months together. The two did not officially announce their return, but continued exchanging declarations of love on social media.

When publishing a text about the breakup, Tays added that there was no single culprit for the end of the relationship and did not rule out that the two could renew in the future.

In “A Fazenda”, Biel and Tays had a beginning of ups and downs, they even gave a break in the relationship, but they hit the final stretch of the 103 days of confinement.