Tays Reis and Biel announce pregnancy: “our baby is coming”

Apparently Santa Claus stopped by earlier at the house of Tays Kings and biel this year, bringing with it the gift of new life! Through a video posted yesterday (21) together on Instagram, in which we can see a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound session, the artists announced that they are pregnant. “Our baby is coming big boy“celebrated Tays.

On YouTube, a video of greater breath was released by the couple. Look:

“I always knew you would be my son’s father, as I always knew he would come at the right time, when heaven’s daddy gave the blessing“, he wrote Tays. She continued: “Amidst so much speculation and assertions from third parties, I always made it clear that when my baby came I would come talk to you myself, because this news is so special and so magical that even words escape…”

“From now on, love and, a lot of love, for this new phase of our life, which I rebuke now, in the name of Jesus, for all the evil that was launched in our lives! Come baby! Dad, Mom and your family waits for you to love you a lot“, finished.

Biel talks about the breakup period with Tays Reis: “we managed to get stronger”

biel and Tays Kings they are steady and strong in courtship, despite a turbulent time. At the end of May this year, they ended the relationship that began in the public eye on the reality show “The Farm 12”. About a month later, they decided to get back together. In an interview, the couple confirmed that they are stronger than ever!

For biel, this period of termination was essential for the relationship to become even firmer. “Always strengthens. When you know where you want to go, who you are and who you are on your side, everything that happens in your life you can take a good lesson from it. Even from this negativity of having been apart for a month, we were able to strengthen“, he told the website Famosando.

Tays continues the subject:

“We needed, perhaps, to separate to understand how much we missed each other. This breakup of us, we really felt it. But thank God we’re fine, happy and focused on our careers, which is what matters most to us”.

Tays and biel, by the way, have already “put their toothbrushes together” and have been living together for about two months. The plans are really for a solid future together: “We want to have children, we want to buy a house, we want everything. We even want to live in Dubai. But we have to deal with reality. They need to go back to the shows, first to get the budget we need. We are independent, we don’t have a record company, we don’t have an office. We need to put our feet on the ground and deal with reality because we survived the pandemic and everything is improving, thank God“, he spoke biel.

For the career, they will release a joint album. For the project, they called other special guests who were not revealed. There is no forecast for release.