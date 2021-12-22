Tays Reis announces she is pregnant with Biel | celebrities

reproduction Tays Reis and Biel

Singer Tays Reis announced, this Tuesday night (21), that she is pregnant with singer Biel.

The singer from Bahia published a video showing the moment she discovered her pregnancy on the “Tael Family” channel, which she maintains with Biel. “I had already taken two tests, but I was never pregnant. It was in my head, I never told anyone and it really wasn’t. Yesterday I went to the pharmacy, took a pee and I’m pregnant. We’re pregnant,” said Tays Reis.

On Instagram, Tays declared to Biel when celebrating her pregnancy. “I always knew you would be the father of my child, as I always knew he would come at the right time, when heaven’s daddy gave the blessing! Amidst so much speculation and third-party claims, I always made it clear that when mine Baby come, I would come talk to you myself, because this news is so special and so magical that even words escape,” began Tays Reis.

The couple, who went through several crises throughout the year, were planning their wedding. The Bahian, former vocalist of the band Vingadora, confessed that it is the most special moment of her life.

“Biel, our baby is coming big, and I put the music you made for me in the background, I know it wasn’t supposed to be like that, but there’s no more special moment than this! From now on, love and, a lot of love, for this new one phase of our life, which I rebuke now, in the name of Jesus, all the evil that was released in our lives! Come baby! Daddy, mommy and your family waits for you to love you a lot!”, he completed.

