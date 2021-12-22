Tays Reis announces that she is pregnant with Biel: “I always knew I would be the father of my child”; watch

Baby on Board! This Tuesday (21), singer Tays Reis revealed that she and Biel are expecting their first child. She shared the news on her social networks, posting a video of the couple listening to the baby’s heart beat. The two met in “A Fazenda 12” and engaged in a romance in rural reality.

“I always knew you would be the father of my child, as I always knew he would come at the right time, when heaven’s father gave his blessing! Amidst so much speculation and third-party claims, I always made it clear that when my baby came, I would come talk to you myself, because this news is so special and so magical that even words escape.” he wrote.

In the publication, she also declared herself to the loved one and celebrated the arrival of her son: “Biel, our baby is coming, big boy, and I put the music you made for me in the background, I know it wasn’t supposed to go like that, but there’s no more special moment than this! From now on, love and, a lot of love, for this new phase of our life, which I rebuke now, in the name of Jesus, for all the evil that was launched in our lives! Come on baby! Dad, Mom and your family are waiting for you to love you a lot”, finished. Check out:

On YouTube, Tays gave more details of the discovery, which left her happy and shocked at the same time. “I always said that if something special happened in my life that was related to me or Gabriel, I would come here to talk to you personally. My period was three days late today and then I went crazy. I called my friend, bought the test, peed and, guys, my test was positive. I’m Pregnant. In fact, we’re pregnant!”, said.

In the video, in addition to showing Biel’s reaction upon learning of the arrival of the heir, the singer showed the backstage of the first-time dads on ultrasound. Watch:

remember the relationship

The couple met and started the affair in the 12th edition of “A Fazenda”, by Record TV. During the program, Tays and Biel had many ups and downs, they even took a break from their relationship, but they got right in the days before the end of the confinement. Outside the house, Biel asked Tays to date, on her birthday, in January of this year. The two also released the song “Artigo 157” in partnership.

In May, the two ended up putting an end to their relationship, but they did not rule out the possibility of a return, which ended up coming true. “If one day God thinks we should go back to being a couple, I’ll give it into his hands”, declared Tays at the time. “Only God knows about the future, but today what I can say is that Tael is an eternal family! What we lived together, only we know. Lots of love involved!”, said Biel.

Watch the video for “Article 157”: