Team Liquid Announces Exit of FalleN, Stewie2k and Grim | DRAFT5

Now, Team Liquid has its doors open to welcome the new trio that will follow Jonathan’s side “EliGE“Jablonowski and Keith”IN F“Markovic, the only remnants of the former formation. Rumors that have gained traction in recent weeks indicate that the organization will have the return of Nicholas”nitr0“Canella, in addition to Josh’s arrivals”oSee“Ohm and Richard”shox” Papillon.