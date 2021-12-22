Team Liquid Announces Exit of FalleN, Stewie2k and Grim | DRAFT5

THE Team Liquid announced, this Tuesday (21), the departure of Gabriel “Fallen“Toledo, Jacky”Stewie2K” Yip and Michael “Grim” Wince of the organization, indicating a major makeover for next season. The departure of the trio was already expected a few months ago, when the first rumors about possible destinations for the three athletes began to circulate.
The person responsible for passing on information about the change in the quintet was Steve “jokasteve” Perino, general manager of Counter-Strike for the organization. Despite revealing that he would make the announcement of “some” changes, basically the entire Team Liquid dismantled, opening the door for a major overhaul for the next competitive season of FPS. Valve.
Now, Team Liquid has its doors open to welcome the new trio that will follow Jonathan’s side “EliGE“Jablonowski and Keith”IN F“Markovic, the only remnants of the former formation. Rumors that have gained traction in recent weeks indicate that the organization will have the return of Nicholas”nitr0“Canella, in addition to Josh’s arrivals”oSee“Ohm and Richard”shox” Papillon.
Meanwhile, the Team Liquid team is now represented by:
Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski
Keith “IN F” Markovic
Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo (transfer list)
Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip (Transfer List)
Michael “Grim” Wince (download list)