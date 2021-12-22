Team of the 1st division of the Minas Gerais Championship, Athletic announces transformation of the club into SAF | athletic club

Athletic, which competes for the elite of the Minas Gerais Championship, announced this Tuesday the transformation into Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), the new club-company model established in Brazil. V2 Participações will have a 49% stake in the control of the São João del Rei club’s football, which remains with 51%.
Partnership was sealed this Tuesday in São João del Rei — Photo: Fernanda Trindade/Athletic Club
The company V2 Participações was created by entrepreneurs Vinícius Diniz and Victor Felipe Oliveira, especially to invest in football. According to an official statement released by Athletic, the initial focus of the partnership is to make improvements to the club’s infrastructure: the Joaquim Portugal Stadium will undergo modernization and a new training center for youth players will be built.
Also according to the statement, since September, the club had been talking to businessmen. Last month, the SAF was filed by the club and approved by the Deliberative Council in December. In this way, the team will be managed along the lines of a company.
Victor Oliveira and Vinicius Diniz, partners at V2 Participações, who will invest in Athletic — Photo: Fernanda Trindade/Athletic Club
Athletic’s president, Leandro Bini, understands that the model will provide the club’s football with an even more professional management.
– We have great expectations that this new model will make the football department even more professional, and SAF is the right path for this to happen in Athletic’s management. I’m sure we’ve chosen a good path, which will bear much fruit for our team and our fans – said the president.
The club-company law, which allows for the creation of Football Corporations (SAF), was sanctioned in August this year by President Jair Bolsonaro. SAF provides incentives for the conversion of football clubs, which are non-profit civil associations, to adopt the company model.
Next season, Athletic will dispute the elite of the Minas Gerais Championship for the second year in a row. In 2021, the São João del Rei team finished the State Championship in eighth place and caught the country’s attention when it announced the hiring of Uruguayan striker Loco Abreu.