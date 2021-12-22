Technical area recommends approval of the sale of V.tal to Globenet and BTG

The sale process by Oi of V.tal to Globenet, funds of BTG Pactual and the sovereign fund of Singapore (GIC) is ready to ascend to Anatel’s Board of Directors. V.tal is the former Infraco, a company that brings together Oi’s optical assets.

The technical area completed its assessment and found no obstacles. Issues related to the listing of all assets that are used to some extent for Oi to sell fixed telephony were analyzed. These assets are considered reversible in proportion to their use for the provision of STFC.

As anticipated by Tele.Síntese, there was no obstacle to the sale from this angle, as V.tal listed all the assets and the legislation allows that part of their list is held by subsidiaries or affiliates of the economic group that holds the granting of the concession.

The other essential aspect of the analysis by the regulator has also ended: whether there will be a negative impact on competition. And the conclusion is that, no, the business will not be bad for the market in terms of competition. For this reason, the agency’s technicians did not suggest any conditions for the business.

The internal report of the technical area was sent to the Specialized Federal Attorney with Anatel, which will return it stating whether or not there is any legal problem in the analyses. There being no need for legal adjustments, the proposal goes straight to Anatel’s Board of Directors for consideration.

Anatel’s endorsement of the sale of V.tal to Globenet, which belongs to BTG, the bank’s funds and GCI is what is needed for the transaction to be completed. Cade has already approved the deal in October, without restrictions. V.tal is a company created from Oi’s fiber optic infrastructure, and operating in the wholesale market, offering last mile data transmission services, including internet installation in its customers’ end users’ homes. V.tal’s customers include other broadband operators and providers.

With the sale, BTG’s funds will hold 57.9% of the infrastructure company’s share capital, while Oi will continue with the rest of the shares. Oi will receive, for the sale of the control, R$ 12.9 billion.

PUBLICITY