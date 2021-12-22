Teenagers Arrested in US After Accident Leaves Two Crocodiles Hanging From Vehicle Window

FLORIDA, USA — As they went to check on a road accident, Florida police were surprised with two crododiles inside a vehicle, which was on its side, was being driven by a teenager and had a minor hitchhiking. The youths were detained at the scene.

The two friends decided to go fishing together in the morning, and one of them admitted to killing the crocodiles and putting them in the SUV he was driving. The incident was reported on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Facebook page, but its cause has yet to be revealed.

The post reports that the crocodiles were 1.84 and 2.4 meters each and were found “hanging from the rear window of an SUV on its side” in Hardee County, about 70 miles southeast of Tampa. The page reported that the Florida Highway Patrol (FWC) is investigating how the accident happened.

FWC officer Jerod Gadd noticed that one of the reptiles was moving. He “immediately removed them from the vehicle and, for safety, protected their mouths with electrical tape,” the post said. The animal died shortly thereafter.

Officials arrested the uninjured driver and his passenger, 18 and 17-year-olds, and charged them with misdemeanors for catching crocodiles without authorization.

The teenagers did not say what they planned to do with the crocodiles when they brought them home, the FWC said, but the younger man confessed to using a large rock to try to kill the creatures before loading them into the car.

The youths told officers they were unhappy with the reptiles chasing the fishing lines, which would have prompted the attack.

Crocodiles are common in Florida. Last month, a driver found one six feet under his car in Collier County. In April of last year, officers were called in to deal with an “aggressive” 2.7-meter reptile, disrupting traffic in Manatee County.

Wildlife officials say most encounters between humans and crocodiles occur during the rainy months, when reptile-loving swamps leave the swamps early in the mating season.

The FWC advises fishermen and sailors, in particular, to be careful with crocodiles at all times of the year, due to the large number of channels and inland waterways.