Terra (LUNA) rises 14,000% in 2021 and becomes the 2nd largest DeFi protocol – Cryptocurrencies

While the cryptocurrency market remains undefined at the end of the year, with experts recommending caution and without much defined perspective for the coming weeks, a token has been attracting a lot of attention with gains surpassing 60% in December alone.

Terra (LUNA) has hit major milestones in recent days: in addition to reaching its all-time high of surpassing $90, it has also become the second largest blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols in terms of total blocked value (TVL) ), second only to Ethereum (ETH).

This Wednesday (22), the cryptocurrency appears among the highest increases considering the assets with the highest market value, jumping 9% at 11:40 am (Eastern time), quoted at US$ 92.03. The movement is a continuation of an expressive appreciation in 2021, of around 14,200%, which now places the project in the top 10 of the largest cryptos in the world.

LUNA’s biggest gains started in August, when it cost $17, but the strongest push only came from November 25th. Since then, the asset has gone from US$39 to the current US$94.

“The price increase in recent days was likely triggered by investors who bought LUNA cash for the lockdrop of Astroport and then hedged their positions through perpetual futures (futures contracts without expiration) to remain with a neutral delta (difference),” analyst Delphi Digital said in a report.

Astroport is a new decentralized exchange (DEX) that went live on December 14th with a lockdrop, when users lock their tokens, in this case LUNA, in exchange for an opportunity to earn the company’s native tokens, ASTRO, helping to provide liquidity for the project.

This type of strategy tends to attract investors a lot because they get new assets “for free”. As a reflex, as people block their tokens, they withdraw part of the supply from the market, which brings upward pressure on the price. According to the DeFi Llama data platform, DEX has attracted more than $1 billion to the Terra ecosystem, with more than 50% of that amount in LUNA tokens.

what is the earth

Terra is a blockchain developed using Cosmos’ software development kit (SDK), a network used to create algorithmic stablecoins backed by different fiat currencies, such as the dollar, yen and euro.

According to its creators, its intention is to be a form of payments that can be used on a daily basis, using this stablecoin system to resolve the issue of the high volatility of cryptocurrencies.

In general, Terra seeks to differentiate itself from other assets through the use of stablecoins indexed to fiat currencies, which following the company combines the unlimited benefits of cryptocurrencies with the everyday price stability of fiduciaries.

Your token, LUNA, is used to issue these stablecoins, as well as to pay network fees and participate in governance, ie, to vote within the network.

Earth’s development began in January 2018 and its core network was officially launched in April 2019. In September of this year, it offered stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, South Korean won, Mongolian tugrik and a basket of Special Rights coins International Monetary Fund (IMF) With the intention of launching new options in the future.

