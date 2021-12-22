Terra will have a Black Box to record each step towards the planet’s death

The Earth will have a Black Box, with the aim of meticulously recording each step on the path to the death of our planet, according to an article recently published by the journal ‘Live Science’. As with modern planes, in 2022 a structure will be born that will observe all the events that could lead to the end of the Earth.

“Unless we dramatically transform our way of life, climate change and other human-caused dangers will cause our civilization to crumble”, can be read on the Caixa Negra website.

Powered by solar energy, it will have a three-inch-thick steel casing designed to withstand catastrophes, in the same way that the ‘cousin’ of airplanes was designed to resist impacts. And just as the black box is hidden in the safest part of an airplane, the Earth’s Black Box will also be installed in the safest place on the planet, which is, according to scientists, Tasmania, Australia. When online, it will be equipped with hard drives that have the function of recording and storing information related to the weather, as revealed by ABC News Australia.

Australian scientists and artists are looking to hold the world accountable for the Earth’s future by creating an ‘indestructible’ storage device to record humanity’s handling of the climate change crisis https://t.co/EsjXMmh5On 1/5 pic.twitter.com/vlcQK5CdBe — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) December 7, 2021

The project is born out of a collaboration between the University of Tasmania, the communication company Clemenger BBDO, and the Glue Society and is scheduled to begin construction in early 2022. It will collect temperature measurements, ocean acidification data, data on the land use, military spending, energy consumption and human population growth. It will also collect news headlines, social media posts and information from important climate change conferences among heads of state.

The conceptual images allow us to see a sharp angular structure lined with solar panels and situated on a rocky outcrop in a remote desert. Its harsh angles suggest something supernatural, which will contrast with the worn rock of the landscape. Its intent is to be a silent observer, constantly absorbing information, to “provide an impartial account of the events that led to the planet’s demise, hold future generations accountable and inspire urgent action,” according to the website. “The idea is that if the Earth falls as a result of climate change, this indestructible recording device will be there for anyone left to learn from it,” explained Jim Curtis, executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO.

At all times, the data contained in the Earth’s Black Box will be publicly available as a time capsule of weather information. It comes at a time when the planet is on track to face a 2.7 degrees Celsius rise in global temperatures from pre-industrial levels.

While some may dismiss the project as a monument to climate pessimism, the clear intent of this black box is not simply to record our impending doom but rather to help deflect it, officials say.