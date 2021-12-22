Thammy Miranda shocks wife by revealing why she doesn’t cheat

Thammy Miranda caught his fans by surprise, this Monday (28), on Instagram, when he made a statement about betrayal. The councilor told the reason why he is against treason.

The politician is married to Andressa Miranda and guaranteed that the act of infidelity brings financial losses. “Let me talk to you seriously, I’m against betrayal, because betrayal brings financial loss”, declared the former actor, with good humor.

“Oh love, is that why?”, replied his wife, who was on his side. Thammy Miranda then cut the subject off and began to laugh.

In recent days, Andressa explained that she has had several disagreements with her husband. In videos published last week, she confirmed that she has already gone through marital crises. Then he explained that everything is more than resolved and they are fine.

“We passed Thammy on, but we’ve already talked, we’ve already decided. It was because Thammy and I were getting into a lot of friction due to Bento’s education”, declared.

“So for example, I wanted to do it one way and he the other. But he canceled my wishes, so I explained to him the following, each one has a way, he [Bento], like our son, will have a little of me, and a little of him [Thammy]”, said yet.

“So you’ll learn the way I teach and how his father teaches. There is no right way and it is not disallowing the other”, completed.

Thammy Miranda is targeted

Earlier this month, the famous was the target of a nasty comment about his sexual organ. It all happened when his wife opened the question box at Stories and a fan wanted to know: “Has your husband already had a penis transplant?” She decided to give an answer worthy of the inconvenience:

“We have a private parts inspector around here. Imagine if I went out on the street asking about your husband?”.

“Have you always liked working for your own money?”, questioned another. “I always valued my financial freedom, I never liked to depend on anyone, I’ve been working since I was very young!“, she said.