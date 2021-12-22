The 1st city in the Northeast to have air food delivery announced

Image: Speedbird Aero / iFood





iFood will be the first company to take delivery deliveries via drones to the Northeast, starting in the capital of Sergipe, the city of Aracaju.

Drone flights will be carried out daily with yet another innovation: intercity delivery, with the differential of crossing the Sergipe River, connecting the state capital to the municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros. Leaving the Riomar Aracaju shopping mall, the service transforms a route ranging from 25 to 55 minutes by land in just 5 minutes and 20 seconds by air. The project takes place in partnership with the company Speedbird Aero, responsible for supplying and operating the unmanned aircraft.

“Delivery carried out by drone takes much more than innovation, it also expands the scope of delivery, as in this case in Aracaju. We chose the city – the first in the Northeast – to test new models and promote a new experience for customers in the region. In addition, the partnership with the local government and with parliamentarians who are enthusiastic about the development of innovation in the locality was essential. Our goal is to increase the efficiency of delivery for everyone: consumers, restaurants and delivery people, in addition to taking technological and alternative solutions for delivery in non-polluting modes”, comments Fernando Martins, head of logistics and innovation at iFood.

How are the drone deliveries?

Drone deliveries take place on specific aircraft designed for this purpose. The flight takes place on a pre-established route – from a takeoff and landing point for the equipment, reducing on average 70% of the total time on the routes. From the droneport pick-up point, the delivery person follows the traditional modes (motorcycle, bicycle or scooter) and transports them to the customers’ homes.





The drone operation is managed by Speedbird Aero, an iFood partner and the first Brazilian company to develop and operate drone deliveries in Latin America.

“Unmanned aircraft are increasingly being used in product delivery logistics in some countries around the world – and Brazil has played a disruptive role. It is a constant evolution, bringing not only more safety, efficiency and time reduction, but also contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions”, highlights Manoel Coelho, CEO of Speedbird Aero.

