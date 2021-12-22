The ‘dangers’ of 5G for aviation, according to a warning from Boeing and Airbus

Closeup of the nose of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner commercial aircraft

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The world’s two biggest aircraft manufacturers say technology could negatively impact the aviation industry

Heads of the world’s two largest aircraft manufacturers have urged the US government to delay the launch of new 5G telephony services.

In a letter, top executives at Boeing and Airbus warned that the technology could have “a huge negative impact on the aviation industry.”

Concerns were previously raised that the use of C-Band for the new wireless mobile technology could interfere with the aircraft’s electronic components.

US telecommunications giants AT&T and Verizon are expected to roll out 5G services on January 5th.

