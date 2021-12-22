The ‘dangers’ of 5G for aviation, according to a warning from Boeing and Airbus

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The world’s two biggest aircraft manufacturers say technology could negatively impact the aviation industry

Heads of the world’s two largest aircraft manufacturers have urged the US government to delay the launch of new 5G telephony services.

In a letter, top executives at Boeing and Airbus warned that the technology could have “a huge negative impact on the aviation industry.”

Concerns were previously raised that the use of C-Band for the new wireless mobile technology could interfere with the aircraft’s electronic components.

US telecommunications giants AT&T and Verizon are expected to roll out 5G services on January 5th.

“5G interference can adversely affect the aircraft’s ability to operate safely,” said Boeing and Airbus Americas chiefs Dave Calhoun and Jeffrey Knittel in a joint letter to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The letter cited a survey by the airlines for America trading group, which found that if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) 5G rules were in effect by 2019, approximately 345,000 passenger flights and 5.4 thousand cargo flights would have faced delays, diversions or cancellations.

The aviation industry and the FAA have raised concerns about the potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft equipment such as altimeters (measurements of altitude). This type of device, considered “the pilot’s best friend”, is essential for measuring atmospheric pressure. The higher the plane, the thinner the atmosphere and therefore the lower the air pressure. A wrong reading could, for example, bring the aircraft down.

“Airbus and Boeing have been working with other aviation industry stakeholders in the United States to understand potential 5G interference with radio altimeters,” Airbus said in a statement.

“An aviation security proposal to mitigate potential hazards has been submitted to the US Department of Transportation for consideration.”

This month, the FAA issued airworthiness guidelines warning that 5G interference could result in flight diversions, saying it would provide more information before the January 5 launch date.

In November, AT&T and Verizon delayed the commercial launch of C-band wireless service by one month until January 5 and took precautionary measures to limit interference.

Aviation industry groups said the measures were not enough, with Boeing and Airbus claiming they made a counterproposal that would limit cellphone transmissions at airports and other critical areas.

Last week, United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said the FAA’s 5G guidelines would bar the use of radio altitude gauges at about 40 major US airports.

US wireless industry group CTIA said 5G is safe and accused the aviation industry of spreading fear and distorting the facts.

“A delay will cause real damage. A delay in implementation within a year would subtract $50 billion (R$300 billion) in economic growth as our country is recovering and rebuilding from the pandemic,” said the chief executive from CTIA, Meredith Attwell Baker, in a blog last month.