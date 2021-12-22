The dramatic escape of a group of kidnapped missionaries in Haiti







Group claims to have used the stars to orient themselves during the walk Photo: Christian Aid Ministries via CBS / BBC News Brasil

Twelve missionaries from the American religious congregation Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) who were captured in October by criminals in Haiti managed to escape captivity on their own in the last week, according to the organization.

They were the remnants of a group of 17 people who were kidnapped after visiting an orphanage in the town of Ganthier, east of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Two hostages had been released in November and another three earlier this month.

In a press conference this Monday (20/12), CAM spokesperson Weston Showalter said the hostages had been guided by the stars as they walked for hours in dense woods.

“When they felt the time was right, they found a way to open the door – which was closed and locked. They silently followed the path they (had) chosen and left the place where they were being held,” Showalter said.

Dodging “numerous guards”, the group headed towards a mountain they had sighted days before, using the stars to guide them. It is unclear exactly how they managed to get past the lookouts.

Among the 12 people there was a couple, a 10-month-old baby and children aged 3, 14 and 15, in addition to four adult men and two women.

They traversed “woods and thickets, deep among thorns and brambles,” Showalter said.

Also according to the spokesman, the hostages, including the children, remained silent during the escape. The baby was wrapped in fabric to protect it from the thorns.

“It took two hours to walk in the forest. We were in territories dominated by criminal organizations during the entire journey,” he added, citing the account of one of the fugitives.

At dawn, they found a person with a phone, who helped them call authorities.

The group was then flown back to Florida on a US Coast Guard flight, according to Christian Aid Ministries. Most are already reunited with their respective families.

When news broke last week that the hostages had been released, police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told AFP news agency that authorities had been negotiating for weeks with the criminal organization 400 Mazowo, blamed for the kidnapping. .

At a press conference, David Troyer, director of the religious congregation, said that “the people who sought to help us provided funds to pay ransom and allow the negotiation process to continue.” He did not explain, however, whether any payments were made.

The kidnappers demanded a rescue of US$1 million (about R$5.75 million) per hostage – there is no information on whether any amount was disbursed.

Also according to the congregation, the criminals provided food and drinking water for the missionaries during captivity and powdered milk for the minors. The water provided for hygiene, however, was not clean, and it caused sores on the skin of some of the hostages, those whose skin was bruised by mosquito bites.

“The hostages spoke with the leader of the criminals on several occasions, boldly reminding him of God and warning him of the final judgment if he and the other members remained in the group,” Showalter said, adding that the missionaries spent 24 hours on watch doing prayers during captivity.

There has been no independent confirmation of Showalter’s report from US or Haitian officials.

The Christian Aid Ministries describes itself as a conduit for Amish, Mennonites and other Anabaptist groups to “meet the physical and spiritual needs of people around the world.”

The organization, which provides shelter, food and clothing for Haitian children and says it has operated in the country for more than 30 years, is one of many non-profit organizations that help Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world.

powerful Haitian criminal organization

Kidnapping is one of the main activities used by 400 Mazowo to finance itself.

The group had already captured religious in April of this year, Catholic clerics who were also eventually freed – it is not known if through some ransom.

Haiti has one of the highest incidences of kidnapping in the world, as powerful criminal organizations exploit the chaos that has wrought the country in recent years.

This year has been particularly bad, with nearly 800 kidnappings recorded before the end of October.

The deterioration came in the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July. Since then, rival factions have struggled for control of the country in the face of a struggling police force.

Did you know that the BBC is also on the Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.