The dramatic escape of a group of kidnapped missionaries in Haiti

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on The dramatic escape of a group of kidnapped missionaries in Haiti 2 Views

Fifteen of the 17 missionaries who were held hostage in Haiti

Credit, Christian Aid Ministries via CBS

Photo caption,

Group claims to have used the stars to orient themselves during the walk

Twelve missionaries from the American religious congregation Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) who were captured in October by criminals in Haiti managed to escape captivity on their own in the last week, according to the organization.

They were the remnants of a group of 17 people who were kidnapped after visiting an orphanage in the town of Ganthier, east of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Two hostages had been released in November and another three earlier this month.

In a press conference this Monday (20/12), CAM spokesperson Weston Showalter said the hostages had been guided by the stars as they walked for hours in dense woods.

“When they felt the time was right, they found a way to open the door – which was closed and locked. They silently followed the path they (had) chosen and left the place where they were being held,” Showalter said.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Dubai Sheikh sentenced to pay more than R$4 billion ex

The sovereign of Dubai, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was sentenced this Tuesday (21/12) …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved