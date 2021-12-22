The Incredible Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found In China

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Fossilized egg discovered by researchers

Credit, AFP

Photo caption,

Researchers said the egg was likely preserved by a sudden landslide that buried it, protecting it from scavengers.

Scientists announced the discovery of a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo that was preparing to hatch, just like a baby chick.

The embryo was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China, and researchers estimate it to be at least 66 million years old.

It is believed to be a toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptorosaurus, and was named Baby Yingliang.

Researcher Fion Waisum Ma said it was “the best dinosaur embryo ever found in history”.

