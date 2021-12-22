The Incredible Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found In China

2 hours ago

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Researchers said the egg was likely preserved by a sudden landslide that buried it, protecting it from scavengers.

Scientists announced the discovery of a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo that was preparing to hatch, just like a baby chick.

The embryo was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China, and researchers estimate it to be at least 66 million years old.

It is believed to be a toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptorosaurus, and was named Baby Yingliang.

Researcher Fion Waisum Ma said it was “the best dinosaur embryo ever found in history”.

The discovery also gave researchers a greater understanding of the link between dinosaurs and modern birds. The fossil shows that the embryo was in a coiled position, which is a behavior seen in birds just before they hatch.

“This indicates that this behavior in modern birds originated and evolved first among their dinosaur ancestors,” Ma told the AFP news agency.

Oviraptorosaurs, or “egg stealing lizards,” were feathered dinosaurs that lived in what is now Asia and North America during the Late Cretaceous period—between 100 million to 66 million years ago.

Paleontologist Steve Brusatte, who was also part of the research team, tweeted that it was “one of the most impressive dinosaur fossils” he had ever seen and that the embryo was about to hatch.

Credit, AFP/ University of Birmingham Photo caption, Artistic impression of the dinosaur in the whole rolled egg

Credit, Julius Csotonyi Photo caption, Baby Yingliang measures 27 cm long from head to tail and rests inside a 17 cm long egg at the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History, China

The Baby Yingliang measures 27 cm long from head to tail and rests inside a 17 cm long egg at the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History, China.

The egg was first discovered in 2000, but stored for 10 years.

It was only when construction work on the museum began and old fossils were being sorted out that researchers turned their attention to the egg, which they suspected was containing an embryo.

Part of the dinosaur’s body is still covered in rock, and researchers will use advanced scanning techniques to create an image of its complete skeleton.