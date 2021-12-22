The legendary Prussian blue color that can save or take lives

One day in the early 18th century, Johann Conrad Dippel, the most notorious resident of Frankenstein castle who possibly inspired the writer Mary Shelley, was in his laboratory in Berlin (Germany) preparing his “elixir of life”.

The controversial theologian, who was even imprisoned for his beliefs, had opted for alchemy. After failing in his attempts to convert base metals into precious metals, he set out to create this “universal medicine” which, he claimed, cured all ills.

His “Dippel Oil”, a potion similar in appearance to liquid tar with such an unpleasant taste and odor that, during World War II, it was used to render the water undrinkable and dehydrate the enemy, was a distillation. of decomposed horn, leather, ivory and blood, to which potash (potassium carbonate) was added.

At the same time, in the same place, a Swiss color maker named Johann Jacob Diesbach was preparing a batch of crimson lacquer, a red pigment made with conchinilla, a type of louse taken from Latin America, and for which he also needed potash. But he didn’t have enough potash, so he borrowed some of what Dippel had.

The next day, what they found in the lab, surprisingly, was blue instead of the expected red. What happened was that the Dippel potash used by Diesbach was contaminated with blood, which contained iron, and this set off a chemical reaction so complicated that, were it not for this accident, it might not have been discovered for many years.

As the French chemist Jean Hellot said in 1762, “nothing is perhaps more peculiar than the process by which Prussian blue is obtained… And if bad luck hadn’t intervened, it would have taken a profound theory to invent it” .

precious color

The randomly created color was precious, in every sense of the word. It wasn’t just beautiful, it was also valuable.

Blue has always been an elusive color that, despite being all around us, is often perceived as out of reach: we cannot touch the blue of the sea or feel the sky.

Having him in hand to color the world with him, until that moment, hadn’t been easy either.

In ancient Egypt, a pigment known as “Egyptian blue” had been developed, whose main ingredient was a rare gemstone called azurite. Even though it has been used for thousands of years, the scientific method behind this creation has fallen by the wayside.

Other more recent blue pigments were obtained by grinding turquoise and lapis lazuli stones – this last stone, semi-precious, continued to be, at the beginning of the 18th century, the most stable, bright, pure and strong base of the few blues available in Europe.

It began to be used in the Middle Ages and dramatically changed art, opening the doors of heaven to artists such as Giotto, the father of the Italian Renaissance, who in the chapel of the Scrovegni, in the city of Padua (Italy), elevated this blue to a status divine.

It was called ultramarine blue, because lapis lazuli came from a long way away, an almost mythical stone that, at the time, was only found in a small mine far away, in what is now Afghanistan.

To reach Venice, which at that time was the world leader in color, it traveled about 5,600 kilometers, crossing mountain ranges, deserts and, finally, the Mediterranean Sea.

No wonder the value of ultramarine blue was measured by its weight in gold, literally: for centuries, an ounce of this color cost an ounce of gold. It was a luxury.

Therefore, the possibility of creating a real, wonderful, deep, profitable and viable blue was immensely attractive.

chance and science

If chance was the starting point, its creators immediately recognized the value of their “mistake.” Later experiments led us to produce a pigment that was considerably less expensive than overseas, more stable than copper-based blue, and more versatile than indigo. It was an immediate success.

Diesbach and his partner Johann Leonhard Frisch sent the new invention to the four corners of the world and soon began to get rich.

Wallpaper, porcelain, prints and flags were dyed blue, and in 1709 the pigment became the official color of the Prussian Army uniform, earning it the name “Prussian blue” or “Prussian blue”-although in Germany, the modern state that was born out of Prussia, the color is known as “Berliner Blau”, or Berlin blue.

Its composition was the subject of speculation, as the method of manufacture remained secret until 1724, when it was revealed.

The recipe? A mixed solution of alum and green vitriol and add a solution of an alkali previously calcined with ox blood. This results in a greenish precipitate that turns blue after being boiled with alcohol and salt (it was soon shown that meat or other animal material was as effective as beef blood).

in medicine

Among the most curious things about Prussian blue is the fact that this color heals. Literally: color appears in the WHO (World Health Organization) Model List of Essential Medicines as a specific antidote to heavy metal poisoning.

Prussian blue is used to treat people internally contaminated with thallium, which is highly poisonous, or radioactive cesium, as occurred in the Goiania radioactive accident in 1987 when an unused clinical radioactive source was stolen from an abandoned hospital.

In these cases, patients ingest pigment capsules, which ties the dangerous metals to its structure, prevents the body from absorbing them, and reduces the time it takes for the radioactive material to leave the body, reducing the damage caused.

In the specific case of cesium, the color reduces from about 110 days to 30 days and, in the case of thallium, from eight days to three.

In addition to several high-end medium technology applications, Prussian blue remains the pathologist’s primary tool for detecting lead poisoning.

It is still widely used for both diagnostic and investigational purposes to detect the presence of iron in biopsy samples, especially in tissues such as bone marrow and spleen.

Although essential for life, iron is also toxic because of its ability to form free radicals that can damage cells.

the dark side

For thousands of years, it has been known that many plant parts, such as cherry leaves, peach seeds, cassava and even apple seeds, were lethal if administered in a concentrated way and that their poison was often detected by their odor. peculiar of bitter almonds.

However, although these vegetables were even used in court executions – the ancient Egyptians had the “peach feather” and the Romans “the death of the cherry” – it was not until 1782 that a Swedish pharmaceutical chemist, Carl Wilhelm Scheele, identified the active toxic ingredient.

He found that if you mixed Prussian blue with dilute sulfuric acid, you could produce a colorless, water-soluble, acidic gas. In German, they called it Blausaure (literally, “acid blue”), because of its derivation from Prussian blue. In English, prussic acid.

Today we know it as hydrogen cyanide (HCN), but we call it by its most common short name: cyanide, which comes from the Greek word for dark blue.

It is an extremely toxic element. If a human ingests it, it is absorbed quickly, irreversibly binds to the iron atom in hemoglobin, and prevents the blood from carrying oxygen to the body’s cells and tissues.

Palpitations, headaches and drowsiness are followed by coma, convulsions and death from suffocation. And sometimes there is a slight almond odor.

Such an effective poison soon became a weapon, which served not only to kill individuals in liquid form but also, as a gas, it was ideal for mass murders such as those perpetrated by Nazi forces in the Auschwitz camp.

The option was explained by one of the top Nazi criminals. “I visited Treblinka [campo de extermínio nazista] to find out how they carried out their extermination”, reported in his testimony the commander of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp, Rudolf Hoss.

“The commander of the group told me that he had liquidated 80,000 in the course of half a year. He was mainly interested in liquidating all the Jews in the Warsaw ghetto [Polônia]. He used monoxide gas, and I didn’t find his methods very efficient.”

“So at Auschwitz I used Zyklon B, a crystallized prussic acid that we dumped in the death chamber. It took 3 to 15 minutes to kill people in the chamber, depending on the weather conditions. We knew people were dead when the screams stopped. .”

the art world

Far from hospitals or violence, as soon as Prussian blue was created it invaded the art world, with a huge demand for both oil paintings and watercolors.

Since burial of Christ (1709), by the Dutch painter Pieter van der Werff, the first verified use of this color in a painting,…

…up until The Great Wave of Kanagawa, created by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai on the other side of the world. Without forgetting the work of Pablo Picasso, who with Prussian blue expressed his sadness at the tragic death of a close friend in his Blue Period (1901-1904), and so many others.

The pigment was also used in the work of English botanist Anna Atkins, who published the first book in history illustrated exclusively with photographs. She produced the photos using a photographic technique called cyanotype, which produces a negative copy of the original in a Prussian blue color, called a cyanotype.

She had learned the process from its inventor, renowned astronomer and family friend John Herschel. The latter, appreciating the light-sensitive properties of Prussian blue, used color to produce the first cyanotypes, or “blueprint”, which allowed the simple and effective reproduction of diagrams, technical drawings, engineering drawings, and plans.

For a century since its invention in 1842, this photocopying process has been the only inexpensive way to copy drawings.

Since then, the uses of the pigment in different technologies have not stopped multiplying. In this 21st century, for example, its ability to efficiently transfer electrons has made it an ideal substance for use in sodium ion battery electrodes used in data center and telecommunications applications.