‘The More Life, the Better!’: Baby will be terrified of Death’s new message | come around

Hoping to shine again on the lawns, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) walks in the greatest nostalgia, remembering at every moment of his glory days in the Flamengo. In “The More Life, the Better!”, the player will be in his room with one more of these memories, when he feels someone touching his back. (#fear 😬)

When he turns around, he’ll come face to face with HER: Death (Maia)!!! 😱The figure of the beautiful woman will give you an intriguing message:

“You can change your Destiny.”

Frightened, he will run out of his room towards a certain person’s house…

Morte (Maia) will give a message to Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will be surprised to see Neném (Vladimir Brichta) at her house to talk about Death – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Desperate about the “visit”, Neném will fly towards Paula’s apartment to tell her what has just happened to her.

“What are you doing here at this hour?”, Paula will ask in surprise.

“I saw Death, Paula. In my room. Something bad is going to happen to me”, says Neném.

Is the player right? 😥

