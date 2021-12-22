The number of cases of Influenza in Salvador is growing; secretary says capital is experiencing worst moment in public health: ‘peak of our affliction’ | Bahia

The number of flu cases registered in Salvador jumped from 170 to 238 in three days. Of this total, 209 occurrences were confirmed for the H3N2 subtype, which has already caused two deaths in the city. The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (21).

The capital of Bahia has been facing an outbreak of Influenza since last week. According to SMS, most of those affected by the H3N2 virus are between 20 to 49 years old – 97 people with confirmed diagnoses are in this age group.

According to Adielma Nizarala, an infectious disease physician, maintaining the sanitary measures adopted to prevent the coronavirus, such as distance, use of masks and hand hygiene, is also effective to protect against influenza.

“The symptoms of this virus subtype are similar to those of other classic flu syndromes such as high fever, sore throat, body aches, runny nose and persistent cough. In some cases, the disease can progress to a more serious condition requiring hospital care. more intensive,” said the infectious disease specialist.

This Tuesday morning, the Health Secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, said that the city is experiencing the worst moment in the public health system, since before the start of the pandemic. According to him, in addition to the flu outbreak, which has caused a large flow in flu and Basic Health Units (UBS), at least 45 patients with other diseases are awaiting regulation of posts for hospitals.

“This is the worst moment for the health system in my two and a half years [de gestão]. We woke up today with 45 patients who we have been calling ‘non-covid patients’, that is, who have other diseases, especially strokes, cancer and heart attacks”, he details.

According to Prates, the largest number of people queuing for transfer from basic units to hospitals, in the last two and a half years, was 33 patients.

“These are patients who are not directly linked to the pandemic, but are sequelae of the pandemic. And this is a ripple effect: hospitals start to fill up, then regulation time starts to lengthen and UPAs get full, then you overload primary care and the health system collapses. Roughly speaking, that’s how it happens.”

“There is still a second problem that afflicts us and that is starting to worry us: the private health network has much more difficulty in expanding than we do. [sistema] public. Apart from Materdei Hospital, which is still being built, we do not have new private hospitals in the city. If the richest have a problem in the private network, we will have to support it in the public network.”

“We’re really back at the height of our affliction in the public health system in Salvador, and it’s not with the Coronavirus.”

The Health Secretary’s statements were given after the Emergency Care Units (UPA) of Salvador registered long lines because of the flu outbreak in the city. At some clinics, patients reported waiting more than 17 hours for care.

Léo Prates reinforced that the city intends to open one more flu this week and another basic unit in January, to reinforce primary care. In addition, he revealed that the remobilization of beds at Hospital Sagrada Família is being evaluated.

The secretary also commented on people’s demand for health facilities to apply the H3N2 flu vaccine. According to Léo Prates, there was greater demand than usual, but still below what the public system offers.

“We had a demand above what we were having, but it is still below the capacity of our system. We vaccinated on flu Friday and it was an overwhelming success: 74,000 people in a single day with the same vaccination system. Yesterday [segunda-feira] we vaccinated about 23 thousand people. Even so, demand is still low,” he said.

Prates commented that the city requested 300,000 new doses of vaccine from the Ministry of Health and made an appeal to the population. “I’m making an appeal, almost begging people, let’s avoid the diseases that we can avoid”, he commented.

The secretary also pointed out that, if the citizen has taken the vaccine against Covid-19, there is no impediment for him to also receive against the flu, since the gap between the application of the two doses.

“A person who has had the flu vaccine can get the Covid vaccine at any time. As for the person having symptoms, the ideal is that they wait for the symptoms to pass because their immune system is under attack. So the ideal is the person who has symptoms waits for the symptoms to pass,” he explained.

