The SUS flight in the dark – and other highlights – 12/22/2021

Only what SUS knows about the increasing number of admissions it is because of respiratory problems that there is an increase. Without having updated data, due to the blackout caused by a hacker attack, the health system does not know how much is due to covid (and the omicron variant) and how much is due to influenza. Or if there is another factor involved. And it reacts with delay.

The platform for notifications of covid cases and deaths caused by the disease returned to the air, after 11 days inoperative because of a attack hacker, Health professionals still report access difficulties and problems.

Budget

Overnight, the Electoral Fund lost weight. It was BRL 5.1 billion in Monday’s version of the report. Budget and dropped to R$4.9 billion in the proposal approved yesterday by Congress. It remains to be sanctioned by Bolsonaro.

Also overnight money appeared to give readjustment for police: R$1.7 billion.

What hasn’t changed is the amount reserved for the draftsman amendments (those from the secret budget): R$ 16.5 billion. It’s the minimum wage parked at R$1,210. It will be the third year in a row without a real readjustment.

Other categories of federal employees didn’t like the exception made for police officers. Central Bank officials declared themselves “outraged”. Internal Revenue auditors threatened to disband.

your pocket

The IPVA in São Paulo is 22.5% heavier, on average, in 2022. It can be divided into five installments. Paying in cash hurts a little less: it has 9% off.

Can you pay bills on the 24th? INSS will answer? See what works at Christmas.

Pandemic

The news is related to the vaccine against covid, but moved to the police pages: the Federal Public Ministry filed a complaint against a man who at the end of October threatened the five directors of Anvisa.

At threats made by email directors and other officials reached 150. And telephone threats also began.

In Israel, people over 60 years of age and healthcare professionals will be able to take the fourth dose of covid vaccine.

New Year’s Eve parties at Germany, can have a maximum of ten people. And from December 28th, no public at football matches and other major sporting events. Blame the omicron variant.

around the world

Donald Trump has scheduled a press conference for January 6, anniversary of the invasion of the Capitol.

The phrase

It is high time, then, for governments to develop economic policies aimed at reversing the proportion of public funds spent on education and weapons.

Pope Francis, in his end-of-the-year peace message.

For the first time Berlin will have a woman in charge of the city hall. the social democrat Franziska Giffey, 43, plans to build 200,000 homes in the city by 2030.

Irina Karamanos, feminist social scientist who dates Gabriel Boric, Chile’s president-elect, doesn’t want to be called first lady.

playpen

To embark on the government, the center demanded that Bolsonaro cease the coup threats and the electoral system.

Nunes Marques, the 01 of Bolsonaro in the STF, put the 02, André Mendonça, in the vote on the vaccine passport for travelers. Carolina Brígido explains (video) why there is no way for the new minister to do well at the trial.

election race

Gilberto Kassab he said on UOL News (video) that he feels that there is a lot of desire, among many people, that Lula’s “marriage” with Alckmin come out. Apparently, he’s not in the mood to be the best man. “We will have our own candidacy.”

Lula does not want to be held hostage by the votes of the centrão in Congress – and even less, to have the “impeachment knife” in the head. Who explains what he studies doing is Thais Oyama (video).

Ciro Gomes’ defense asked the STF to cancel the searches carried out against him last week and all the evidence that may be drawn up based on them. The real reason for the operation, according to the request, was have access to information about his articulations for the candidacy for president.

Faster and cheaper to maintain. It is the model 2022 electronic voting machine (but it will not be a majority in next year’s elections). Each costs around R$4,000.

União Brasil (DEM + PSL) announced its support for the new toucan’s candidacy Rodrigo Garcia to the government of São Paulo.

What Palmeiras won with prizes this year was a tremendous sum: R$ 168 million. Atlético-MG took R$145 million, and Flamengo, R$128.4 million.

FIFA’s new proposal for the World Cup every two years leaves players more time available to national teams than in the previous version.

Milly Lacombe: only sports magnates win with the Cup every two years.

Milton Neves heard that Atlético-MG is behind Di Maria, from PSG. And it takes for granted that Edenilson will be presented in the next few days.

Total loss

In the injury race with crashes in Formula 1 Max Verstappen was third. cost Red Bull BRL 25 million, behind the R$ 27.4 million from Mick Schumacher (Haas) and the R$ 26.2 from Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

McLaren 765 LT Spider Image: Disclosure

To dream

McLaren Spider: what it’s like to accelerate the last sports car with a combustion engine from the British brand. With 765 hp, near-perfect steering and unbelievable brakes, the car is a lot of fun.

Live well

It’s holiday season, but not everyone is happy. How to get through the holiday season after family and love losses?

Data Privacy

Many apps ask for – and get – permission to access things they don’t use (and that can be sold to third parties). The tip is to read, pay attention to the requested permissions and refuse those not required for the app being installed.

Mouth watering

Ana Maria Braga teaches how to make Christmas turkey and smoked chicken sausage.