The unusual influenza outbreak: who should be more attentive and what to do – 12/22/2021

Recently we have seen unusual scenes in emergency rooms in São Paulo, waiting lines of 4 to 8 hours for care, that between adult, child and obstetric emergency services, both in public and private hospitals, all receiving a significant increase in the number of cases of respiratory infections.

The flu outbreak that scares Rio de Janeiro is spreading across the country in an unexpected way and at an atypical time. Talking with professionals from different specialties, I noticed that most have seen this increase, but with the counterpoint that fortunately the proportion of severe cases does not follow the number of infected patients.

Although this does not mean that there are no serious cases or that they should not be considered, what has been observed is that part of the mild cases, which could perhaps be resolved at home, have gone to the emergency room. Because, after all, we’re in the middle of a covid-19 pandemic that has similar symptoms.

Throughout life, people can be affected several times and in different ways by the influenza virus. Transmission can occur through secretions, droplets or direct contact with regions such as the mouth. Those infected may experience fever (lasting about three days), cough, headaches, muscle aches, runny nose and malaise.

Among the population, some groups have a higher risk of serious illness and complications: the elderly, pregnant women, postpartum women and children under 5 years of age. As a preventive measure, vaccination is the most effective way, recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) for the elderly, pregnant women, children aged six months to five years, individuals with chronic conditions/diseases and health professionals.

Symptoms can lead to malaise that significantly impacts day-to-day activities, but are generally not severe and last for approximately a week. Severe cases can progress to bacterial pneumonia, sinusitis, otitis, dehydration, worsening of preexisting chronic diseases, in which hospitalization may be necessary.

To understand a little more about the influenza outbreak, which may intensify in São Paulo, I spoke with Fernanda Catharino, a general pediatrician in Rio de Janeiro, and she said that the flu outbreak arrived in Rio completely unexpectedly in early December .

This increase has led to research that has identified the Darwin variant of the influenza A virus, which appears to have been imported from the Northern Hemisphere and causes fever, myalgia, headache, runny nose and prostration. As a preventive measure, she emphasizes that the person should be isolated for at least 5 to 7 days in order not to spread the infection through droplets, coughing and sneezing. Fernanda points out that she has seen high and persistent fever for 2 to 3 days, associated with a secretive cough that can persist for up to 2 weeks among children.

Back in São Paulo, pediatrician Danielle Vigiano says: “Influenza A started an outbreak now, but we were already experiencing an outbreak of hand and mouth and roseola (herpes virus and Coxsackie) being viruses that cause high fever. Viral seasonality is this The year changed from March to October, November and December due to the return to social life, causing great anguish to the families of newborn babies. Parents should pay attention to those going to parties at the family’s house.”

And in the middle of an outbreak, how can we differentiate between covid and influenza?

Ricardo Siufi, pulmonologist, brings some points: “Covid-19 seems to spread faster than influenza, however, with the advancement of the vaccine scheme for covid-19 in the population, we observed a downward trend. When compared to the flu caused by flu. by the influenza A virus, covid-19 tends to cause severe illness in a greater proportion of infected patients, whereas the incubation period is faster, in general 3 days. explosive. At covid, we have a slightly longer incubation period.”

Amidst the fear that many people might stay, observing the situation is essential, but knowing when to seek medical attention is also very important and Ricardo highlights when this should be done:

1. Patients with signs of seriousness – persistent fever, cough with purulent sputum, evidence of other bacterial infections, shortness of breath or respiratory distress, and patients with symptoms suggestive of exacerbation of the underlying disease.

2. Patients from risk groups, which are at risk of evolving to more severe forms of the disease and, eventually, patients will be tested and evaluated and, according to clinical judgment, medicated with antiviral treatment — patients in extreme age, pregnant women, patients with respiratory diseases, cardiovascular, nephrological and hepatological, among others.

To avoid infection, the precautions we learned with covid-19 must be maintained: social distance, use of masks and alcohol for hygiene. At this moment when we are waiting for a vaccine once again, care is the best prevention.

Did you like this text? Questions, comments, criticisms and suggestions can be sent to [email protected]

